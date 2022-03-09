 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA SOFTBALL

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo heads to home state in search of NCAA record.

  Updated
  • 0
Minnesota Oklahoma Softball (copy)

Jocelyn Alo will try to hit her NCAA-record 96th home run during Oklahoma's trip to Hawaii this weekend.

 Alonzo Adams for the Tulsa World

Record: 16-0

Looking ahead: Jocelyn Alo will have a special homecoming when she returns to her home state this weekend. On Thursday, the Sooners will face Baylor (7:30 p.m.). A Friday doubleheader includes games against Cal (7:30 p.m.) and Hawaii (10). The trip wraps up Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest against Hawaii.

Looking back: Alo remains in a tie with former OU great Lauren Chamberlain with 95 home runs, which is an NCAA record. In the Sooners’ 9-1 win over Minnesota on Monday, Alo was walked three times. She has been walked 13 times and hit by a pitch since equaling Chamberlain’s mark six games ago.

Notable: Oklahoma has run-ruled 12 of its 16 opponents this season. … Oklahoma leads the nation with 40 home runs. … Tiare Jennings has hit nine home runs, which ranks fifth in the NCAA. Alo and Jana Johns have seven each. … OU’s pitching staff has thrown two perfect games and one no-hitter this season. … Grace Lyons currently has a 13-game hitting streak.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

