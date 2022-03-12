Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo becomes softball's new home run queen

Say ‘aloha’ to college softball’s new home run queen.

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo, playing in her home state of Hawaii, belted her 96th career home run late Friday night to set an NCAA record. The shot against Hawaii pitcher Ashley Murphy broke a tie with former Sooners great Lauren Chamberlain.

It was the ninth game since she’d hit her 95th home run to tie Chamberlain, who is a close friend of Alo’s.

Alo’s two-run shot — coming on a 2-1 pitch in the sixth inning — cleared the right-center field wall to set off a Hawaiian-style celebration.

It’s been a long waiting game for the slugger. She’d been issued intentional walks — including one with no one on base against Cal earlier in the day – as teams looked for ways to pitch around her.

OU coach Patty Gasso had used different strategies to get Alo pitches to hit, including batting her in the leadoff spot and also putting different players in front and behind her in the lineup.

Erin Miller Thiessen, a Sooner Sports analyst and former OU player, has called many home runs during Alo’s prestigious career.

“For me, specifically, it’s fun to witness because I would have been a part of both with my best friend Lauren,” Miller-Thiessen said about the chase. “And her breaking that record … how special that was.

“So to witness it both happen through this program is pretty special. And I think that speaks to the dynasty.”

Chamberlain hit 95 home runs while playing at OU from 2012-15.

The top-ranked Sooners improved to 19-0 with two run-rule wins Saturday night, 8-0 over California in five innings and 11-0 over Hawaii in six innnings. OU and Hawaii play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.

NCAA DI all-time home runs list

Player School Years HRs Jocelyn Alo Oklahoma 2018-current 96 Lauren Chamberlain Oklahoma 2012-15 95 Jessie Harper Arizona 2017-21 92 Katiyana Mauga Arizona 2014-17 92 Stacey Nuveman UCLA 1997-02 90

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.