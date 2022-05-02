Oklahoma's Jake Bennett named Big 12 pitcher of the week

Bennett, a Bixby High School graduate, threw seven shutout innings in a 14-2 victory over the visiting Wildcats. He tied a career high with 11 strikeouts while only allowing two hits and no walks to improve to 4-2 this season.

"Jake was really good. He set the tone early and the offense came through and gave him some support," Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said after Bennett’s outing. "It was probably as much support as he had last week, and he was a little sharper today. They have a good hitting team and he kept them off balance. I'm really proud of him for sticking to his routines.”