Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas charged with misdemeanor count of DWI

Oklahoma’s Isaiah Thomas has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired, according to a court affidavit received by the Norman Transcript on Monday.

The university “is aware of the situation and it is being addressed internally,” according to an OU spokesperson.

Thomas was arrested on June 13 after police saw him driving a vehicle south on a northbound road. According to the affidavit, the OU football player admitted that he consumed alcohol before driving and police noticed he had an odor of alcohol and red, watery eyes.

During the traffic stop, police learned Thomas also had an outstanding municipal warrant for petty larceny. He was booked into Cleveland County Jail, where he stayed for about eight hours until a $2,000 bond was paid, according to the Transcript.

The newspaper also reported that the affidavit stated Thomas took a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol content of 0.07.

Thomas, a Memorial High School graduate, is expected to be a top player on the Sooners’ defense in 2021. The defensive lineman was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season after recording 32 tackles including 15.0 tackles for loss (10.5 sacks).

