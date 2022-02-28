Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas - a '918 made' football star - looking to make hometown proud in NFL

“She’s excited about this process,” Thomas said. “She tries not to put too much stress on me or wants to overwhelm me. She even told me to turn my phone off when I get to Indianapolis.

“She wants me to make the most of this and even said (on Sunday morning) during our phone call that ‘you dreamed about this day and don’t let anything get in the way. Put yourself first.’”

Thomas also will have OU fans cheering his every move.

Thomas declared for early entry into the NFL draft on Dec. 10. Opting out before the Sooners played in the Alamo Bowl wasn’t an easy decision.

Was there a chance he would have played in the bowl game if there wasn’t a Lincoln Riley-to-Brent Venables coaching transition?

“Most definitely. Several of us …” he starts before pausing and adding, “for me (it was) possibly the only reason. It just sucked to feel that way, with all that happened. It was a bunch of emotions. That was a key part.”

Thomas is excited about the future of Oklahoma football.