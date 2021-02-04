Oklahoma's home game against Baylor postponed due to COVID

Oklahoma’s home game against No. 2 Baylor scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ roster.
The Big 12 made an announcement on Thursday and will work with the institutions to reschedule. Baylor sits in first place in the conference. OU is tied for fourth.
This is the second time that Oklahoma has had a league game postponed. A Jan. 16 game scheduled at Oklahoma State was postponed to Feb. 25 after COVID-issues hit the Cowboys.
OU will host Iowa State on Saturday. Game time is 11 a.m.
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
