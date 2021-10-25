Oklahoma's grueling schedule finally has bye week on horizon after nine-game stretch

When Isaiah Thomas walked off the field in Lawrence, he was pacing alongside defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The pair had a brief conversation which ended with “we’re going to figure it out. We’re going to get it fixed.”

Thomas wouldn’t allow an extra day of practice be a reason for a poor defensive performance against the Jayhawks. He surely understands much work has to be done with four regular-season games remaining.

“We’ve got the guys on this team to handle having a day off and still perform in an elite way on Saturday. This isn’t the first time that we haven’t performed to our standards, so I definitely don’t attach that to us not practicing Monday,” Thomas said. “We’ve just got to go out and be mature about it and handle it the right way, not so much all on the coaches. That was all on us. Coach Riley’s gonna handle that how he believes he should, and it’s been working for him.”

Jeremiah Hall, like Thomas a team captain, agreed 100%.

“They gave us a day off to let our body heal a little bit, but I don’t want to blame our lack of not having a Monday practice to come out slow this week,” Hall said.