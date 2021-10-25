Oklahoma's grueling schedule finally has bye week on horizon after nine-game stretch

Oklahoma’s football season has been a long, physical grind.
The Sooners will play for the ninth consecutive week when they host Texas Tech on Saturday.
Not since 1995 — Howard Schnellenberger’s lone season as coach — has OU opened with so many games. That 5-5-1 squad played 10 consecutive contests before getting a bye week before the regular-season finale.
After the Tech game, OU (8-0, 5-0) will get a Saturday off before ending at Baylor (Nov. 13), home to Iowa State (Nov. 20) and at Oklahoma State (Nov. 27).
OU coach Lincoln Riley gave the current squad a day off practice prior to last Saturday’s unimpressive 35-23 win over Kansas. While the victory was needed, the Sooners’ coach admitted the team didn’t play to a standard expected. The decision will be reflected upon.
“You're in the eighth straight ball game, you're trying to take advantage of the mental aspect of things and trying to gear back a little bit from the physical standpoint to get guys, quote-unquote, to the dance and making sure guys are healthy and they're going through this thing,” Riley said after his team rallied for a win over KU.
“I certainly dial back to preparation. I've said this before. You either believe in preparation or you don't. We have to do a better job as coaches with that, getting a better week of prep, making sure that the plan is geared toward the success come Saturday.”
When Isaiah Thomas walked off the field in Lawrence, he was pacing alongside defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. The pair had a brief conversation which ended with “we’re going to figure it out. We’re going to get it fixed.”
Thomas wouldn’t allow an extra day of practice be a reason for a poor defensive performance against the Jayhawks. He surely understands much work has to be done with four regular-season games remaining.
“We’ve got the guys on this team to handle having a day off and still perform in an elite way on Saturday. This isn’t the first time that we haven’t performed to our standards, so I definitely don’t attach that to us not practicing Monday,” Thomas said. “We’ve just got to go out and be mature about it and handle it the right way, not so much all on the coaches. That was all on us. Coach Riley’s gonna handle that how he believes he should, and it’s been working for him.”
Jeremiah Hall, like Thomas a team captain, agreed 100%.
“They gave us a day off to let our body heal a little bit, but I don’t want to blame our lack of not having a Monday practice to come out slow this week,” Hall said.
Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) will enter Saturday as a wounded program. Matt Wells, a Sallisaw native, was dismissed as head coach Monday and offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will lead the team in the interim.
Cumbie is familiar with the Sooners. His entire coaching career has been at either Big 12 schools Texas Tech (2009-13; 2021) or TCU (2014-20). He also was a Red Raiders quarterback (2000-04) with Riley, a walk-on who became a student assistant in 2003.
The No. 4 Sooners have won 16 consecutive games, which is the seventh-longest in program history and longest since winning 20 straight over the 2000-2001 seasons.