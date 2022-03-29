 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma's Gabby Gregory entering transfer portal

  Updated
Oklahoma's Gabby Gregory shoots against Baylor

Oklahoma guard Gabby Gregory (12) will transfer from Oklahoma. She only saw limited action during the 2021-22 campaign.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Gabby Gregory, a Holland Hall graduate who spent the past three seasons at Oklahoma, announced on Tuesday that she is entering the transfer portal.

In a social media post titled “thank you, oklahoma” Gregory expressed gratitude for playing at the Lloyd Noble Center, calling it a dream that she’s had since a little girl. She thanked past and present coaches as well as fans.

“This was the hardest year of my life and it did not play the way I had hoped,” she wrote. “Norman will always have a piece of my heart and Oklahoma will always be home. It pains me to make this decision but I have to do what is best for me.”

In Gregory’s first two seasons, she appeared in 54 games with 46 starts. She averaged 11.3 points a game as a freshman and 16.6 points as a sophomore.

This past season, Gregory didn’t see action in the first dozen games after being sidelined by an undisclosed medical condition. She appeared in one game (Texas Tech, Jan. 2) before missing three more games due to COVID protocols.

When she returned, she only played more than 14 minutes in one contest (22 at TCU). She only averaged 2.6 points per game.

Gregory was the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year at Holland Hall. She scored 2,701 points during her high school career, eighth-most in state history.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

