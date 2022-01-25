Oklahoma's focus isn't just Bedlam, it's also bouncing back from rare loss

“Embrace the fact that we got our butts kicked by one person. And to just embrace that into that we need to turn the switch on in us.”

Oklahoma’s other two losses have been close contests — a 98-93 setback to Oregon and an 81-71 decision to Iowa State.

After the 29-point defeat, does Baranczyk wonder how her team will respond?

“They’re trying to read me as much as I’m trying to read them and just see how we’re all responding,” the coach said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, you have to go through things like this to be able to really know each other and how we respond in this situation.

“But I do know, from a practice standpoint and from a character standpoint, I think we’re taking the right things forward. The lessons that we learned, you are looking in the mirror, we’re not pointing the finger at anybody else.

“I think we’re also looking at the mirror trying to stand taller and not looking at the mirror saying ‘well, we’re terrible because we’re not a very good basketball team.’ And I think that’s part of our takeaway.”