Oklahoma's focus isn't just Bedlam, it's also bouncing back from rare loss

Some of Oklahoma’s in-state players educated newcomers about Bedlam basketball this week.
It wasn’t just their teammates who digested the words. New coach Jennie Baranczyk will coach in her first OU-Oklahoma State game on Wednesday night. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
“There’s nothing better than in-state rivals,” Baranczyk said Tuesday. “Obviously, every school has their big rival but it’s really fun when it’s a state school.
“We had a lot of our in-state players talk about how much this means and it does mean something. It means a lot to us right now because it’s our next game. And, obviously, we want to bounce back.
“But what a fun series.”
This isn’t just Bedlam. It’s an opportunity to get back on the floor for the Sooners.
Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) was whipped for the first time this season in Sunday’s 94-65 loss at Kansas State. Ayoka Lee scored 61 points in the contest to set an NCAA single-game scoring record.
Madi Williams was asked if the team needed to flush that result from their memories. Not really, the senior said. In fact she wants her teammates to learn from the setback.
“It wasn’t the best. It was a tough night. It was an ugly loss. And we all know that,” Williams said. “I’ve been telling my teammates to embrace it and to not let it just sit and linger.
“Embrace the fact that we got our butts kicked by one person. And to just embrace that into that we need to turn the switch on in us.”
Oklahoma’s other two losses have been close contests — a 98-93 setback to Oregon and an 81-71 decision to Iowa State.
After the 29-point defeat, does Baranczyk wonder how her team will respond?
“They’re trying to read me as much as I’m trying to read them and just see how we’re all responding,” the coach said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, you have to go through things like this to be able to really know each other and how we respond in this situation.
“But I do know, from a practice standpoint and from a character standpoint, I think we’re taking the right things forward. The lessons that we learned, you are looking in the mirror, we’re not pointing the finger at anybody else.
“I think we’re also looking at the mirror trying to stand taller and not looking at the mirror saying ‘well, we’re terrible because we’re not a very good basketball team.’ And I think that’s part of our takeaway.”
The Sooners have been without point guard Kelbie Washington for the past three games due to health and safety protocols.
Washington is averaging 7.4 points and 4.4 assists per contest. She last played in Oklahoma’s 83-77 win over visiting Baylor.
Her availability will be a game-day decision, the OU coach said. The player attended practice on Tuesday.
“I’m still not 100% sure about tomorrow. Yesterday, if you would’ve asked me, I would have said like 90% no, 10% yes. I think we're more at 50-50 today, so we'll find that out tomorrow,” Baranczyk said.
Wednesday night is the first of two scheduled matchups between OU and OSU this season. The next meeting will be on March 3 in Stillwater.
What does Williams look forward to the most about Bedlam?
“The competition that it brings,” she said. “We bring competition every time that we play, but rivalries always bring a different type of edge. It’s just knowing that you run the state, you run this area. This is your house.”