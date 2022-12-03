Oklahoma's Eric Gray announces his entrance into the NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray – coming off a special 2022 football season that included an All-Big 12 second-team performance – is headed to the NFL Draft.

Gray made his intention known via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. His tweet was titled “Sooner and Vol for life!!”

“I appreciate everyone that has impacted my life and has played a role in shaping my future to become the athlete that I am today and aspire to become,” Gray wrote. “I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Gray transferred to Oklahoma after starting his career at Tennessee. After rushing for 412 yards as a backup to Kennedy Brooks in 2021, Gray exceled in his senior campaign.

Gray ranked second in the Big 12 for total rushing yards (1,366) and rushing yards per game (113.8). He’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry, which leads the Big 12 and is 13th nationally.

Gray’s total rushing yards ranks as the ninth-most in OU’s single-season history. He had eight 100-yard rushing games this season.

“The running backs who have come through here, you’re talk about Marcus Dupree or somebody like Billy Sims or Adrian Peterson. To have my name up there, it’s really a blessing,” Gray said before the Sooners’ regular-season finale at Texas Tech.

Gray had two solid seasons at Tennessee before moving to OU. He rushed for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns while with the Vols.

Gray joins Wanya Morris and Jalen Redmond in playing in the Senior Bowl and entering the NFL Draft. Anton Harrison has also announced his decision to enter the draft.