Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless suffers season-ending injury

Oklahoma’s Elijah Harkless, expected to be a key component to any postseason charge by the Sooners, will be out for the remainder of the season due to an undisclosed injury.
“First and foremost we are all hurting for Elijah,” OU coach Porter Moser. “He is such a competitor and his spirit is such an integral part of our team. It is hard for any athlete to have their season to come to an abrupt end. We will be praying for a speedy recovery.”
Harkless joined the school in announcing his loss for the rest of the year.
“Due to a recent injury, my 2021-22 season is coming to an end much earlier than I want,” Harkless said on social media. “I will be with my OU family every step of the way and help them continue to progress and close the season strong.”
The Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) will play their first game without the 6-3 guard on Saturday. Oklahoma will play at Iowa State for a 1 p.m. contest.
Harkless, a senior, was averaging 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds a game this season. He’s coming off a 19-point performance in last Saturday’s loss against Texas.
His defense may be the biggest loss for OU. Harkless had 35 steals, which is tied for second-best on the team, with 15 of the takeaways coming in the last five games.
Harkless’ departure will test the Sooners’ depth. It’s expected that Jacob Groves will replace Harkless in the starting lineup. Groves started three games in place of Harkless earlier in Big 12 play.
Groves is averaging 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds a game this season.
Harkless transferred to OU prior to the 2020-21 season. He moved over from Cal State Northridge.
“God gives us all challenges and this is a challenge that he has given me,” Harkless wrote on social media. “To my family, friends, teammates and coaches, thank you for your support. I know that with your help I’ll come out of this small setback stronger.
“Thank you Sooner Nation for standing with me. It has been great to represent the University of Oklahoma on the court and be a part of the Norman community … I can’t wait to be back next year and shock the world.”
While Harkless did not specifically state he will return to OU next season, he is eligible for one more season due to the COVID season.