Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless suffers season-ending injury

Oklahoma’s Elijah Harkless, expected to be a key component to any postseason charge by the Sooners, will be out for the remainder of the season due to an undisclosed injury.

“First and foremost we are all hurting for Elijah,” OU coach Porter Moser. “He is such a competitor and his spirit is such an integral part of our team. It is hard for any athlete to have their season to come to an abrupt end. We will be praying for a speedy recovery.”

Harkless joined the school in announcing his loss for the rest of the year.

“Due to a recent injury, my 2021-22 season is coming to an end much earlier than I want,” Harkless said on social media. “I will be with my OU family every step of the way and help them continue to progress and close the season strong.”

The Sooners (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) will play their first game without the 6-3 guard on Saturday. Oklahoma will play at Iowa State for a 1 p.m. contest.

Harkless, a senior, was averaging 10.0 points and 4.1 rebounds a game this season. He’s coming off a 19-point performance in last Saturday’s loss against Texas.