Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon, second-leading scorer, out of NCAA Tournament opening weekend due to COVID

Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament — including Saturday's game against Missouri — coach Lon Kruger announced during a Wednesday news conference.
Harmon tested positive upon the team’s arrival in Indianapolis on Monday. A second test was administered Tuesday to rule out a false positive but it didn’t turn out in the sophomore guard’s favor.
It’s crushing news for the Sooners, who will lose their second-leading scorer.
“He’s had a great year, made tremendous progress,” Kruger said. “Players have this as a goal to play in the NCAA Tournament. It’s just so sad for De’Vion. Just heartbroken he won’t have that opportunity this first weekend.”
Harmon, who doesn’t report having any symptoms, is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest. He was looking forward to playing in his first NCAA Tournament game and released a message on his Instagram account.
“Some things don’t go the way you had always planned,” Harmon wrote. “As a basketball player, playing in the NCAA Tournament is a lifelong dream but now I have the chance to support my brothers from afar.
“To my teammates, y’all boys go out and get it. Countless hours have been dedicated to get us where we are today, don’t let that slip away. We’ve shown what we’re capable of, don’t stop now.
“Thank you for all the love and well wishes from all my fans & supporters. Love, DH.”
Harmon is the fifth OU player to miss games this season due to COVID protocols, joining Brady Manek, Alondes Williams, Austin Reaves and Jalen Hill.
“He’s disappointed, of course, yet he’s in quarantine now so no one sees him. That’s another tough 10, 11 days for him as well,” Kruger said. “As has been done on other occasions, other guys have to step up. We’ve had two or three other occasions where we’ve been without players. Guys have needed to respond. They get it. It’s COVID. We’ve got that challenge again before us for Saturday.
“Missouri is very good. We have other guys to step up and replace De’Vion’s minutes, points and rebounds and all that.”
Last week, Kansas pulled out of the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID after beating Oklahoma in a quarterfinal game. Kruger was asked if he thought there was any correlation between that game and Harmon’s positive test.
“Not really. The thought that crossed our mind is that there’s no idea where it came from. So yeah, who knows?” Kruger said. “We’re certainly not aware enough of the medical side of it to try to determine where he might have contacted it."
Kruger said no other players have tested positive, and contact tracing has not been an issue.
“No, that’s a good thing as far as the contact tracing goes, Indianapolis and the hotels and the transportation folks have been unbelievably organized and outstanding in that way,” the OU coach said. “No way we’ve been close for any contact tracing. That was their objective. I think if one guy tested positive, they wanted to make sure it didn’t go through the whole team and they’ve had the protocols in place and they’ve adhered to them and really demanded that the teams — in a good way — followed them.
“So they’ve been in their own rooms, they’ve been distancing during transportation, so no contact tracing with De’Vion.”