Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon, second-leading scorer, out of NCAA Tournament opening weekend due to COVID

“Thank you for all the love and well wishes from all my fans & supporters. Love, DH.”

Harmon is the fifth OU player to miss games this season due to COVID protocols, joining Brady Manek, Alondes Williams, Austin Reaves and Jalen Hill.

“He’s disappointed, of course, yet he’s in quarantine now so no one sees him. That’s another tough 10, 11 days for him as well,” Kruger said. “As has been done on other occasions, other guys have to step up. We’ve had two or three other occasions where we’ve been without players. Guys have needed to respond. They get it. It’s COVID. We’ve got that challenge again before us for Saturday.

“Missouri is very good. We have other guys to step up and replace De’Vion’s minutes, points and rebounds and all that.”

Last week, Kansas pulled out of the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID after beating Oklahoma in a quarterfinal game. Kruger was asked if he thought there was any correlation between that game and Harmon’s positive test.

“Not really. The thought that crossed our mind is that there’s no idea where it came from. So yeah, who knows?” Kruger said. “We’re certainly not aware enough of the medical side of it to try to determine where he might have contacted it."