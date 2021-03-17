Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon, second-leading scorer, out of NCAA Tournament opener due to COVID

Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon has tested positive for COVID and will be unavailable for Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game against Missouri, Lon Kruger announced during a Wednesday news conference.

Harmon tested positive upon the team’s arrival in Indianapolis on Monday. A second test to rule out a false positive didn’t turn out in the sophomore guard’s favor.

It’s crushing news for the Sooners, who will lose their second-leading scorer in the contest.

Harmon, who doesn’t have any symptoms, is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest. He was looking forward to playing in his first NCAA Tournament game.

“I’ve been playing basketball since I was 3, watching the NCAA tournament with my dad,” Harmon said last week. “Me and my dad would watch it every year in March and now I got a chance … Now I’m in it. Now I’m here.”

Harmon is the fifth player to miss games at some point this season due to COVID protocols, joining Brady Manek, Alondes Williams, Austin Reaves and Jalen Hill.

Kansas pulled out of the Big 12 Tournament after beating Oklahoma in a quarterfinal game last week due to COVID. Kruger was asked if he thought there was any correlation between that game and Harmon’s positive test.