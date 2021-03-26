 Skip to main content
Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon making plans to enter NBA Draft

De'Vion Harmon plans to leave OU, head to NBA Draft

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft.

 Kyle Phillips, AP

De’Vion Harmon, a two-year starter for Oklahoma’s basketball team, announced via Twitter that he’s making plans to enter the NBA Draft.

Harmon, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averaged 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest for the Sooners this season. He missed OU’s two NCAA Tournament games after testing positive for COVID.

Included in Harmon’s declaration on social media, Harmon said “Thank you Oklahoma! Forever Love.”

It’s unknown if the Denton, Texas product has hired an agent.

Harmon is the third known player focusing on a departure. Senior Kur Kuath had previously announced his intention to turn professional, while freshman Trey Phipps has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Seniors Austin Reaves and Brady Manek, as well as key reserve Alondes Williams, are eligible to return for one more season but haven’t announced their final decisions.

The Sooners will have a new coach in the 2021-22 campaign following Lon Kruger’s retirement announcement on Thursday.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

