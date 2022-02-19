Oklahoma's defense disappears in blowout loss at Iowa State

Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury after Tuesday’s loss to Texas. He was a huge piece to OU’s plan and now, with two weeks of the regular-season remaining, it’s important for Moser to find a new game plan.

“We kind of got the news and got thrust into here. We have to find some things out, figure some things out. Everybody wants opportunities to play. Some guys are now getting opportunities to play,” Moser said. “That’s the whole thing about athletics. It doesn’t matter what sport you are, you can sit there and want minutes, want minutes, want minutes and when you get minutes, you have to make them count. We’re going to have to figure out.

“We’re going to have to get better minutes from our depth than we got today. We have to figure some things out.”

The strange thing on Saturday was that everything started so well at the beginning of the game and after halftime.

OU (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) scored the game’s first eight points with Jacob Groves hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. Groves was inserted in the starting lineup for Harkless.

It was the high point for the Sooners. Iowa State would make 16 of its final 19 shots before halftime to grab a 40-25 lead.