Oklahoma's defense disappears in blowout loss at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma discovered about life without Elijah Harkless on Saturday afternoon.
Iowa State shot 67.3% — the highest field goal percentage by a Big 12 school in three seasons — en route to a dominating 75-54 win against the Sooners.
The Cyclones kept burying shots against the visitors. At one point, Iowa State made 18-of-21 shots.
What happened to OU? Coach Porter Moser went in-depth after the team’s worst conference loss this season.
“Really struggled guarding the dribbler early on. We switch a lot, and that’s really the No. 1 area where we missed Elijah. We felt it right away,” Moser said. “Normally Jalen Hill, Jordan Goldwire and Elijah are three really good guys at guarding the ball. And when we switch a lot, it doesn’t really matter. Then you take one less out of there and you make a sub, you have three or four guys who aren’t good at guarding the dribble at one time.”
Iowa State was able to take advantage. Early in the game, the Cyclones were able to get to the rim. Late, the 3-point shot was effective when drivers would kick to open shooters.
It was Moser’s worst nightmare and something he’s been trying to hide from opponents.
Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury after Tuesday’s loss to Texas. He was a huge piece to OU’s plan and now, with two weeks of the regular-season remaining, it’s important for Moser to find a new game plan.
“We kind of got the news and got thrust into here. We have to find some things out, figure some things out. Everybody wants opportunities to play. Some guys are now getting opportunities to play,” Moser said. “That’s the whole thing about athletics. It doesn’t matter what sport you are, you can sit there and want minutes, want minutes, want minutes and when you get minutes, you have to make them count. We’re going to have to figure out.
“We’re going to have to get better minutes from our depth than we got today. We have to figure some things out.”
The strange thing on Saturday was that everything started so well at the beginning of the game and after halftime.
OU (14-13, 4-10 Big 12) scored the game’s first eight points with Jacob Groves hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. Groves was inserted in the starting lineup for Harkless.
It was the high point for the Sooners. Iowa State would make 16 of its final 19 shots before halftime to grab a 40-25 lead.
“There's no question they hit some tough shots … at the end of the day each person on our team has got to look themselves in the mirror, and it starts with me too. I think we've got to be more prideful in guarding the ball,” Groves said. “That's something that EJ brought to the table every night. He's an unbelievable on-ball defender, and so we absolutely missed that today. And I just think that all our guys down the line have to kind of pick up a little bit of slack where obviously EJ is out.”
The Sooners fought to cut the lead to 49-44 after Goldwire’s 3-pointer with 13:21 remaining in regulation. The Cyclones were able to curb the comeback attempt — taking advantage of OU’s lack of depth — and ended the game on a 16-2 run to make it a runaway.
Said Moser: “You can just really tell the depth when it starts going and when guys need to come out. It really starts to go downhill defensively.”
“It just hurts. We've got a lot of prideful guys in that locker room and we know how close we were, just for (Iowa State) to hit some tough shots and kind of pull away,” Groves said. “We just got to get better from it I guess. Continue to just try and get better every day.”
Goldwire and Hill led the Sooners with 15 points each. Groves added 11.
OU has four games remaining and has to have positive results to remain in NCAA Tournament consideration. The final swing begins with Tuesday’s road game at Texas Tech followed by home games against Oklahoma State (Feb. 26) and West Virginia (March 1) before ending at Kansas State (March 5).
IOWA STATE 75, OKLAHOMA 54
OKLAHOMA (14-13): T.Groves 2-2 2-2 7, Hill 6-10 3-3 15, Gibson 2-7 0-0 4, Goldwire 6-12 2-4 15, J.Groves 4-7 0-0 11, Noland 0-2 0-0 0, Chargois 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, Cortes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-43 7-9 54.
IOWA ST. (18-9): Conditt 2-2 0-0 4, Kunc 4-8 1-2 11, Brockington 10-13 0-0 22, Hunter 6-10 0-0 14, Kalscheur 4-7 0-0 9, Grill 1-2 0-1 3, Enaruna 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-49 1-3 75.
Halftime: Iowa St. 40-25. 3-point goals: Oklahoma 5-17 (J.Groves 3-5, T.Groves 1-1, Goldwire 1-4, Hill 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-1, Gibson 0-4), Iowa St. 8-15 (Brockington 2-2, Hunter 2-4, Kunc 2-5, Grill 1-2, Kalscheur 1-2). Rebounds: Oklahoma 16 (Goldwire 4), Iowa St. 20 (Kunc 5). Assists: Oklahoma 12 (T.Groves, Gibson 3), Iowa St. 19 (Hunter 7). Total fouls: Oklahoma 14, Iowa St. 11. A: 13,746 (14,384).