Oklahoma's defense did some things it hadn't been doing, still showed cracks in Week 7 win over Kansas

NORMAN — In perhaps the most important matchup with Kansas a 3-3 Oklahoma team has ever faced, the Sooners converted their most complete defensive performance in Big 12 play this fall into a needed victory at home in Week 7. And they did it in Saturday's 52-42 win by doing so many of the things OU’s defense hadn’t across conference losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas.

Entering play with the 19th-ranked Jayhawks, OU had forced only one turnover since opening the conference slate on Sept. 24. Uncharacteristic ball security struggles for quarterback Dillon Gabriel — the fourth-year passer had two fumbles and threw an interception in his first action since Oct. 1 — meant the Sooners lost the turnover battle, but C.J. Coldon’s acrobatic pick and DaShuan White’s first career interception gave OU the sort of pendulum-swinging juice it’s sorely missed against Big 12 foes this fall.

With Gabriel back under center, the Sooners turned only their second and third forced turnovers in the last 16 quarters of action into 14 points.

“We haven't been consistently turning the ball over for a few weeks,” White said. “And I think that we've kind of felt that as a team. The momentum has been really bad because of it. And so turnovers have got to be something going forward that has to continue to become something that's a part of our identity as a defense.”

Another thing? OU got stops when it needed them in Week 7, stymying Kansas and backup quarterback Jason Bean on six of their 11 third-down attempts.

After conceding a pair of lengthy Jayhawks scoring dives to open the game, Kansas’ next four possessions featured three punts and Coldon’s flying interception. It was the first time the Sooners have held an opponent scoreless for four consecutive series in conference play.

“We played a little better on defense and that helped as well,” Venables said. “We got in a rhythm in the first half where we go four straight series of punting or forcing a turnover. C.J. (Coldon) had a terrific interception there.”

And back in OU’s first winning effort since Sept. 17 was the physical style the Sooners flashed in September; what was supposed to be a hallmark of Venables’ defense.

A front-seven that once led the nation in tackles for loss came into Saturday averaging only four TFLs per game across its three conference defeats. Even with defensive end Ethan Downs sidelined for the better part of Saturday’s proceeding, OU raided the Kansas backfield for eight TFLs, including 4.5 from White, Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu, the three linebackers who played more snaps than any other Sooners defenders.

“I think we were more aggressive,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “I thought that we played a little bit more aggressive at linebacker. And, at the same time, we need to play more aggressive.”

“Just a tiny bit more disciplined,” Venables said of the overall defensive performance.

Following stretch that saw OU allow more points over a three games — 145 total against Kansas State, TCU and Texas — than in any season since 1997, Saturday offered the sort of progress OU’s players, coaching staff and likely most of the announced crowd of 83,874 in Norman had been clamoring for over the three-game skid.

Still, it was far from perfect.

OU still gave up 42 points to a Kansas team missing starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. It still got exposed downfield, too. Bean and the Jayhawks averaged 16.6 yards per completion and tallied nine passing plays of 15 yards or more, further stoking concerns for the Sooners with three of the Big 12’s top offenses still on the schedule.

Pro Football Focus still grades OU’s as the Big 12's ninth-best defense with a 70.8 rating on its 0-100 scale, well off the pace of middling Big 12 defenses such as Kansas (77.4), Texas Tech (80.7) and TCU (81.1).

“Certainly wasn’t good all the time,” Roof said Saturday. “There were ebbs and flows to the football game and we made our fair share of mistakes. But we also made our fair share of plays.”

OU’s performance in Week 7 showed marked signs of development, something that hadn’t appeared in the string of early conference losses. It also continued to expose some of the structural cracks of the Sooners’ defense as they enter their bye week. A meeting with Iowa State, the league’s bottom ranked offense, could offer some reprieve when OU visits Ames on Oct. 29.

With five games remaining this fall, Venables, Roof and the Sooners’ defense still has work to do.

“We're making progress,” Stutsman, the sophomore linebacker, said. “We're making strides but we've got a long ways to go.”