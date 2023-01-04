Oklahoma's C.J. Coldon announces decision to enter 2023 NFL draft

Oklahoma’s C.J. Coldon will depart for the NFL draft after spending one season with the Sooners.

Coldon, a transfer from Wyoming, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night.

“My time in Norman has been a blur, but the memories will last forever,” Coldon wrote on Twitter. “I’m super grateful for my short tenure with OU. It showed me a lot and I was able to learn things about the game and also myself. This year has been the best year yet of my college career.”

Coldon had a solid season with a team- and career-high four interceptions in 2022 for the Sooners. He started the final four games at cornerback.

Coldon played four seasons and also had a redshirt year at Wyoming before joining Oklahoma. It’s believed he could have petitioned for a medical hardship to play another college season.

Coldon joins offensive lineman Anton Harrison with a departure to the NFL draft.

The Sooners’ returners for next season include wide receiver Drake Stoops, defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and cornerback Woodi Washington.