Oklahoma's C.J. Coldon announces decision to enter 2023 NFL draft

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech (copy)

Oklahoma's C.J. Coldon, returning one of his team-high four interceptions this season, announced he will enter the 2023 NFL draft.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s C.J. Coldon will depart for the NFL draft after spending one season with the Sooners.

Coldon, a transfer from Wyoming, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night.

“My time in Norman has been a blur, but the memories will last forever,” Coldon wrote on Twitter. “I’m super grateful for my short tenure with OU. It showed me a lot and I was able to learn things about the game and also myself. This year has been the best year yet of my college career.”

Coldon had a solid season with a team- and career-high four interceptions in 2022 for the Sooners. He started the final four games at cornerback.

Coldon played four seasons and also had a redshirt year at Wyoming before joining Oklahoma. It’s believed he could have petitioned for a medical hardship to play another college season.

Coldon joins offensive lineman Anton Harrison with a departure to the NFL draft.

The Sooners’ returners for next season include wide receiver Drake Stoops, defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and cornerback Woodi Washington.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

