Oklahoma's bowl streak could be in jeopardy this season; there's nothing easy left on Big 12 schedule

NORMAN — The e-mail received by Oklahoma football reporters was laughable at this point in 2021.

“Bowl Season” is an organization that celebrates college football’s postseason. After OU’s fifth win last season, Oklahoma beat writers were informed “Bowl Bound” T-shirts were going to be shipped to the team to feature bowl eligibility.

Another e-mail shortly followed asking to disregard the note as “we have learned that OU will not be participating in the T-shirts for the locker room postgame on the sixth win.”

Bowl games had been such a guarantee for Oklahoma football that a simple T-shirt celebration seemed comical.

The Sooners have made 23 consecutive bowl appearances, which represents the second-longest active streak behind Georgia’s 25-year run. They are one of only four programs with at least 55 bowl appearances.

Is that bowl run in jeopardy this season?

OU has a 3-3 record at the season’s midway point. They have six chances to achieve three wins to reach bowl eligibility.

Using a basketball term that Brent Venables is often known to use, there are no “layups” on the remaining Big 12 schedule.

The challenge starts with a homecoming date against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Norman.

“We’ve got a lot to work to do. Again, this is halfway through the season. I told the team starting on Monday, our preparation, regardless of how this week goes, don’t forget because I know how the buildup of OU-Texas can be,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “It’s just Game 6 when this one’s over and we’ve got an entire new season to continue to play.

“Right now, we’re not playing to our ability, in my opinion. We’re underperforming, and that’s the most frustrating part. That’s coaching, to me. That’s coaching. So we’ve got to do a better job of helping our guys. But I think the responsibility, truthfully, it’s a little bit of everywhere.”

The schedule layout is typical to a minefield filled with opponents anxious to take a bite out of a program that recently won six consecutive Big 12 championships.

After Kansas, the Sooners hit the road to face Iowa State. A trip to Ames isn’t easy; just ask No. 17 Kansas St., which escaped with a 10-9 road win over the Cyclones on Saturday night.

OU follows with a game against Baylor, a 3-2 team on the cusp of a return to the AP Top 25 poll. The Bears are the defending conference champions.

On paper, West Virginia should be the easiest team in a balanced conference. Currently, the Mountaineers are the only school remaining on OU’s docket that has a losing record. The Sooners, as proven during the current three-game losing streak, will still have to play close to perfect in Morgantown.

Bedlam is the next-to-last regular-season weekend. Little more has to be said about the toughness of this year’s game in Norman.

The final Saturday will be a game at Texas Tech, who has already earned a home win against Texas, the same school that just posted a seven-touchdown victory over the Sooners.

The losses are surprising but there was always going to be a transition period. Growing pains were going to happen with a coaching change.

Probably of biggest concern for Sooner Nation is how the program has seemed to significantly digress each week. OU’s last two losses were the first time in 128 seasons that it has been beat by more than 30 points in consecutive games.

The only safe bet is Venables will remain positive each week during his first run as a head coach. After that, all bets are off in the race to find three more victories.