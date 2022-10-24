Oklahoma's blueprint for success: Win third downs battles to claim victories

NORMAN — Third downs are a critical time for football teams. Win that battle and many times you emerge victorious. Lose that conflict and difficulty ensues.

Oklahoma has been living dangerously on the do-or-die down all season. Entering the Kansas game, the Sooners ranked 95th nationally on offense and 116th on defense on third-down conversions.

OU’s success on third down — behind the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel — helped feed a 52-42 victory over the Jayhawks. The Sooners converted 16 of 21 third-down situations (76.2%). It’s the largest amount of third-down conversions since moving the chains 16 times during third down against Oklahoma State in the 2010 season.

“I think it was all about pitching-and-catching. Throwing and catching. Guys making some plays on the perimeter. We had a couple of guys that made some incredible competitive plays,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said on Monday. “That was great to see. We’re going to continue to need that going forward. We had a really good day on third down, and we’re going to need that on Saturday (at Iowa State) as well.”

Of the 21 third-down plays versus Kansas, the average distance to gain was 4.3 yards. It’s a manageable distance for Lebby, whose playbook vastly opens up in those situations. Only once did the Sooners face a third-and-nine or longer, and it failed to convert when Brayden Willis was signaled out of bounds at the KU 1-yard line.

There was one third-down conversion that wasn’t made on the last play before halftime. The Sooners failed to score from the KU 1 on back-to-back run attempts from Jovantae Barnes before the first half expired.

Lebby was asked about the execution of the two snaps after studying video.

“I could have done something different. Been in maybe a little more spread formation down there on the third down, the second snap, to be able to help us and that was 100% on me,” Lebby said. “I wanted to turn and hand the ball to Jovantae and give him another opportunity to go score and that's what we were going to live with.

“But at the end of the day, it really should have been a little different from a formation standpoint. Put a little more air in the defense.”

The OU defense is still struggling on third downs. Entering Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa State, the unit ranks No. 112 nationally in third-down stops.

The key, defensive coordinator Ted Roof said, is keeping an opponent behind the chains on first down.

“We want to get better everywhere. Certainly, when you're better on first and second down, third down becomes more predictable. That's football,” Roof said. “The situational awareness and situational efficiency, all of those things go into becoming a top-level defense.”

Kansas converted on 5-of-11 third-down attempts against OU.

“(Third down) is critical at every level of football and every team. When we've gotten off the field this year on third down, we've played well,” Roof said. “When we haven't done a good job on third down for whatever reason, whether it's a penalty or a mistake or a bad call or whatever, it has come back to bite us. We've had opportunities to get off the field and haven't.

“Those drives have usually gone on and cost us points more times than not. There's a big focus on that moving forward to get better on third down.”