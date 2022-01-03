Oklahoma's biggest chore isn't just playing top-ranked Baylor, it's battling COVID

Porter Moser wanted roster depth to be created during Oklahoma’s nonconference season.

The first-year Sooners coach's focus was on getting prepared for the rugged Big 12 schedule in the winter months. He needed an eight- or nine-man rotation with no drop-off. The bench would be needed for tough games.

Little did he expect COVID would once again play a factor this season.

When OU plays at top-ranked Baylor on Tuesday night, the player availability is unknown. In Saturday’s win over Kansas State, the Sooners played without Jacob and Tanner Groves as well as Bijan Cortes. All are currently out of their five-day quarantine window, but they will be game-time decisions in terms of playing.

“Guys are going to be playing in and out. It's gonna happen,” Moser said Monday. “Grateful that we're gonna keep playing, grateful we were able to play the game the other night. But that's not what I thought of when I was thinking depth. I was just thinking of my normal, how good the conference is, the grind and no little drop-offs when we got into the bench.”

If the Sooners are missing the three contributors, it could be a long night.