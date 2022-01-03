Oklahoma's biggest chore isn't just playing top-ranked Baylor, it's battling COVID

Porter Moser wanted roster depth to be created during Oklahoma’s nonconference season.
The first-year Sooners coach's focus was on getting prepared for the rugged Big 12 schedule in the winter months. He needed an eight- or nine-man rotation with no drop-off. The bench would be needed for tough games.
Little did he expect COVID would once again play a factor this season.
When OU plays at top-ranked Baylor on Tuesday night, the player availability is unknown. In Saturday’s win over Kansas State, the Sooners played without Jacob and Tanner Groves as well as Bijan Cortes. All are currently out of their five-day quarantine window, but they will be game-time decisions in terms of playing.
“Guys are going to be playing in and out. It's gonna happen,” Moser said Monday. “Grateful that we're gonna keep playing, grateful we were able to play the game the other night. But that's not what I thought of when I was thinking depth. I was just thinking of my normal, how good the conference is, the grind and no little drop-offs when we got into the bench.”
If the Sooners are missing the three contributors, it could be a long night.
“They’re deep. There’s no slippage. Their leading scorer comes off the bench. Their second five could compete for a crown in this league. They’re that deep,” Moser said of Baylor. “To be short-handed against that … you don’t want that. For us, you just have to find guys stepping up, some different guys, hopefully get some guys back. Depth is key to teams that succeed, especially in this league, the No. 1 league in the country. You need it.”
Oklahoma may be forced to play small, especially if it doesn’t have Tanner Groves available. Ethan Chargois is playing well for OU, but he’s having issues with foul trouble. In the K-State game, he picked up four fouls in only 18 minutes.
Moser also pointed out the good things that the SMU transfer is providing.
“He had some really good minutes. I called him late that night and I said ‘Ethan, you had nine rebounds. We had 18 second-chance points and I think 11 of them came off of offensive rebounds.’ He really did some good things — passing. He didn’t give us direct points but his minutes were good. We need more of them, especially when we’re down Tanner,” Moser said.
With or without the trio, Moser explained the key to staying with the top-ranked Bears.
“How we matchup is, it’s got to be — almost every word out of your mouth, prep, prep, prepping for Baylor — is you’ve got to rebound. They crash, they’re long, they come hard, they kick it out for 3s. They really dominate the glass,” Moser said. “That’s the No. 1 thing, first and foremost, matchup you have is you’ve got to be thinking about how (good) at rebounding they are.”
“Their culture is to win it all and be right back. It’s not like they got everybody back. They got some back, but they lost key guys. Hats off, respect for their program,” the OU coach added.