Oklahoma's backs against the wall heading into elimination game against Georgia

Three teams in WCWS history have lost their first game and rally to a national title. It’s happened for Florida State (2018), UCLA (2003) and Texas A&M (1983).

Oklahoma’s trouble at the plate against James Madison was evident. Starter Odicci Alexander held the Sooners to a season-low three runs and posted nine strikeouts, the most against OU’s lineup all season.

“You could tell that we were having a little bit of problem at the plate. Then it just seemed to kind of rub off into some other areas. There were a few people whose faces changed in the dugout today, faces that we really need in this lineup,” Gasso said.

“Look, what we've been doing all season is just learning lessons. That's what we've got to do. We got to take this game and learn from it. We have got to put every ounce of softball and energy and togetherness and fight that we have. That's all we can do.

“So none of us are making excuses. No one is doing that. We put ourselves in this place. We're going to be tested to see how far we can go with this.”

Georgia handed OU its first loss on April 20, a 7-6 decision in nine innings to snap the Sooners’ 40-game win streak.

Oklahoma would rebound with a 12-3 run-rule win in five innings to cap the doubleheader.