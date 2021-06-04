Oklahoma's backs against the wall heading into elimination game against Georgia

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma has had plenty of time to digest Thursday’s opening-round loss in the Women’s College World Series.
Forty-eight hours will have passed from the 4-3 defeat to James Madison to Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest against Georgia in an elimination game.
It’s the longest time span that OU’s spent following a loss. Following a regular-season setback at Georgia on April 20, the Sooners bounced back to win the doubleheader’s nightcap. Oklahoma also lost at Oklahoma State to open a Big 12 series before capturing a win on the next day.
What was Patty Gasso’s message to her team following Thursday’s defeat?
“Just flush it, learn from it. When we've lost our couple games back in the season, we came out strong,” said Tiare Jennings, who hit a three-run home against the Dukes. “I think we're doing it for each other. We're doing it for our super seniors. We're coming out and just doing our thing.
“Just flushing this game and moving on is pretty much the main message. Just continue, know what we do, trust in each other. Now just keep battling, just got to battle now.”
OU must win two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday to advance to the best-of-3 championship finals. It’s a tall task, but not unprecedented.
Three teams in WCWS history have lost their first game and rally to a national title. It’s happened for Florida State (2018), UCLA (2003) and Texas A&M (1983).
Oklahoma’s trouble at the plate against James Madison was evident. Starter Odicci Alexander held the Sooners to a season-low three runs and posted nine strikeouts, the most against OU’s lineup all season.
“You could tell that we were having a little bit of problem at the plate. Then it just seemed to kind of rub off into some other areas. There were a few people whose faces changed in the dugout today, faces that we really need in this lineup,” Gasso said.
“Look, what we've been doing all season is just learning lessons. That's what we've got to do. We got to take this game and learn from it. We have got to put every ounce of softball and energy and togetherness and fight that we have. That's all we can do.
“So none of us are making excuses. No one is doing that. We put ourselves in this place. We're going to be tested to see how far we can go with this.”
Georgia handed OU its first loss on April 20, a 7-6 decision in nine innings to snap the Sooners’ 40-game win streak.
Oklahoma would rebound with a 12-3 run-rule win in five innings to cap the doubleheader.
Georgia dropped a 3-2 decision to Oklahoma State following OU’s loss at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Bulldogs won’t be intimidated, Sydney Kuma said.
“just because it's Oklahoma, it's just another game. We faced them before and we have won them. I think it's going to be a good battle,” the Georgia second baseman said.
“I think we're going to bring our best fight out. So are they. It's going to be a good game. It's going to be really competitive. It's going to be a hard fight, but I think we can pull together and fight through it together and have all this grit. I think it will be really successful in the end.”