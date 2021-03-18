Oklahoma's Austin Reaves goes 'Hoosiers' when asked about playing at Lucas Oil Stadium

"Hoosiers" vibes

Oklahoma spent Thursday in Indianapolis, getting settled inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against Missouri.

Shooting basketballs inside a football stadium is much different than an arena, but Austin Reaves gave a perfect answer straight out of the movie “Hoosiers.” All that was missing was Gene Hackman handing him a tape measure.

“I think it’s just basketball, honestly, at the end of the day,” Reaves said. “Goals are the same height, 3-point line’s the same, free-throw line the same. It’s really the same thing. You grow up playing in all kinds of types of gyms from when you’re little. So it’s really just basketball at the end of the day.”

OU will play at Lucas Oil Stadium’s north court. There will be another game on the south court shortly after the Sooners’ 6:25 p.m. game on Saturday.

Umoja Gibson said it could be a throwback to his prep days.