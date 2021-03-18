Oklahoma's Austin Reaves goes 'Hoosiers' when asked about playing at Lucas Oil Stadium

"Hoosiers" vibes
Oklahoma spent Thursday in Indianapolis, getting settled inside Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game against Missouri.
Shooting basketballs inside a football stadium is much different than an arena, but Austin Reaves gave a perfect answer straight out of the movie “Hoosiers.” All that was missing was Gene Hackman handing him a tape measure.
“I think it’s just basketball, honestly, at the end of the day,” Reaves said. “Goals are the same height, 3-point line’s the same, free-throw line the same. It’s really the same thing. You grow up playing in all kinds of types of gyms from when you’re little. So it’s really just basketball at the end of the day.”
OU will play at Lucas Oil Stadium’s north court. There will be another game on the south court shortly after the Sooners’ 6:25 p.m. game on Saturday.
Umoja Gibson said it could be a throwback to his prep days.
“I'm just going out there and playing basketball. It's what I've been doing my whole life. I really ain't noticed the difference,” Gibson said. “I kind of look at it as an AAU venue. Because you know, that's how it's set up in the AAU circuit. You got one court on the other side and another court on the other side. Two games gonna be going on at once. It felt kinda normal. It kinda felt like a summer vibe at AAU tournaments.”
Adjusting without Harmon
OU's De’Vion Harmon won’t be available during the first two rounds due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Brady Manek feels sorry for his sophomore teammate, who said earlier this week that it has been his dream to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Manek said the team won’t place extra pressure on itself without its second-leading scorer.
“I don’t really see it as extra pressure. I’m just trying to play basketball. I know how big of an event this is for somebody, and I’d like for De’Vion to experience that. He got it taken away last year, and it’s getting taken away now. It’s tough,” Manek said.
Mirror image
OU coach Lon Kruger says Missouri is much like a Big 12 opponent.
“They're very physical defensively. They've got good guard play. They've got the big guy inside that you have to give that extra attention to,” Kruger said. “I think they would be very similar to a lot of the teams in the Big 12.
“In that light, we're going in understanding how tough it's going to be. It's an 8-9 game, so those are always expected to be tough. So no surprises for our guys. They know what lies ahead, and it's going to be a tough battle.”
Study hall
Manek doesn’t have time for Netflix when he’s not practicing or studying game film.
The senior forward — isolated in his room inside the J.W. Marriott — is tackling graduate school work.
“This is the eighth week of my first set of grad classes. I have two finals this week that I’m doing. That’s about it as of this moment,” Manek said. “I’ve tried to watch a little bit of Netflix but ain’t got any time to do that right now. I’ve got to get the tests out of the way before the game, so I can focus on that.”
Manek is taking financial accounting and corporate finance classes.
“Just kinda busy all day and doing things, then in your downtime, being productive is kinda annoying, but I get it done,” he said.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World