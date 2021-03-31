 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma's Austin Reaves decides to enter upcoming NBA draft
0 comments

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves decides to enter upcoming NBA draft

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reaves to declare for NBA draft

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves has decided to forego a final year of eligibility and declare for the upcoming NBA draft.

 Darron Cummings, AP

Austin Reaves, the anchor of Oklahoma’s basketball team, will bypass a final year of college eligibility and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Reaves made the decision public during an interview with ESPN.

The choice comes as no surprise to OU fans. The 6-5 guard was an all-Big 12 first-team selection after averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Sooners as a senior. He averaged 25 points in the recent NCAA Tournament after scoring 23 against Missouri and 27 against top-ranked Gonzaga.

“I think NBA teams were able to see how I can be a factor on a winning team, how I can get my teammates and myself going to try to win as many games as possible,” Reaves told ESPN. “Playing point guard was/is where I am comfortable. It is where I grew up playing the game since age 5. I always have liked being the guy getting the play set up, putting guys in the right position, and assisting to teammates.”

Reaves is the second of four OU seniors who have made future plans public. Brady Manek and Alondes Williams have not disclosed their next step, while Kur Kuath said mid-season that his goal was to go pro.

Austin Reaves’ top 5 scoring games

41: At TCU (3-7-20)

32: At TCU (12-6-20)

28: At West Virginia (2-13-21)

27: #-Gonzaga (3-22-21)

25: At Kansas State (2-23-21)

February 2021 video: OU's Austin Reaves talks playing point guard; being a more vocal leader

Oklahoma Sooners senior guard Austin Reaves spoke Feb. 25 ahead of Bedlam basketball

Photos: OU vs Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament second round

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All the best assists from Gonzaga's dominating Elite Eight win

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News