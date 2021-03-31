Oklahoma's Austin Reaves decides to enter upcoming NBA draft

Austin Reaves, the anchor of Oklahoma’s basketball team, will bypass a final year of college eligibility and enter the 2021 NBA draft.

The choice comes as no surprise to OU fans. The 6-5 guard was an all-Big 12 first-team selection after averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Sooners as a senior. He averaged 25 points in the recent NCAA Tournament after scoring 23 against Missouri and 27 against top-ranked Gonzaga.

“I think NBA teams were able to see how I can be a factor on a winning team, how I can get my teammates and myself going to try to win as many games as possible,” Reaves told ESPN. “Playing point guard was/is where I am comfortable. It is where I grew up playing the game since age 5. I always have liked being the guy getting the play set up, putting guys in the right position, and assisting to teammates.”

Reaves is the second of four OU seniors who have made future plans public. Brady Manek and Alondes Williams have not disclosed their next step, while Kur Kuath said mid-season that his goal was to go pro.