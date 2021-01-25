Oklahoma's 2021 nonconference schedule highlighted by renewal of football series with Nebraska

The renewal of a historic football series as well as a trip to New Orleans highlight Oklahoma’s 2021 nonconference schedule.

The Sooners will welcome Nebraska on Sept. 18 to help mark the 50-year anniversary of the “Game of the Century” event that saw the No. 1 Huskers defeated No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31. The Thanksgiving Day game reached a then-record 55 million viewers.

The traditional rivals have not played since the Sooners registered a 23-20 win in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma holds a 45-38-3 series lead against Nebraska.

OU opens the season with a trip to Tulane on Sept.4. The game will be played at Yulman Stadium, a 30,000-seat campus venue. It is the second game of a three-game contract. The third contest will be played in Norman during the 2024 season.

Oklahoma has never faced Western Carolina, an FCS opponent, on Sept. 11.

The Southern Conference school will play eight league games beginning on Feb. 20. The Catamounts had three games in the fall, losing at Liberty, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina.

The Big 12 football schedule will be announced at a later date.

Throwback Tulsa: OU hosts Nebraska in 'Game of the Century' in 1971