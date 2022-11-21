Oklahoma wraps up four-game road trip with visit to Arkansas State

Oklahoma at Arkansas State
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas
ESPN+
Records: Oklahoma 4-1, Arkansas State 2-2
Three storylines
Road trip’s last stop: Oklahoma will play its fourth consecutive game away from Lloyd Noble Center. Arkansas State is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
Points galore: The Sooners have four players averaging double-digits after five games — Madi Williams (18.0), Taylor Robertson (12.0), Skylar Vann (12.0) and Nevaeh Tot (11.6).
Nonconference success: OU is 17-3 in nonconference games under second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk and is 16-0 against unranked nonconference opponents.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World