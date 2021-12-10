Oklahoma women defeat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime

NORMAN — Madi Williams scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Taylor Robertson added 23 points and Oklahoma beat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime on Friday night, spoiling Tegan Graham's 10 3-pointer performance.
Oklahoma's first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 wins in just her 10th season as a head coach, following a nine-year stint at Drake.
Oklahoma led 76-69 with 4:32 left in regulation before BYU made four 3-pointers in the final four minutes — with three by Graham, including a go-ahead make at 1:09. Skylar Vann tied it at 83 with a layup.
Paisley Harding put BYU ahead 89-88 in overtime with 3 minutes remaining, but it was the final made field goal for the Cougars as Oklahoma closed on an 11-0 run.
Kennady Tucker and Nevaeh Tot each scored 11 points for Oklahoma (9-1), which has only lost to then-No. 9 Oregon 98-93.
Graham set a program record by making 10 of 17 3-pointers for BYU (8-1). Harding, coming off a 33-point performance in an 85-80 victory over Utah, was held to seven points on 3-of-17 shooting. Shaylee Gonzales added 24 points, also making 10 field goals, and Lauren Gustin had 13 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
OKLAHOMA 99, NO. 16 BYU 91 (OT)
BYU: Gustin 5-13 3-5 13, Gonzales 10-21 4-7 24, Albiero 4-9 0-0 9, Graham 10-20 0-0 30, Harding 3-17 0-0 7, Hamson 4-5 0-0 8, Falatea 0-1 0-0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey-Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-88 7-12 91.
OU: Lampkin 2-4 0-0 4, Washington 0-4 8-10 8, Llanusa 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 9-22 4-4 25, Robertson 6-8 7-7 23, Tot 3-9 3-4 11, Scott 1-2 0-1 2, Tucker 4-6 2-6 11, Vann 3-11 0-0 7, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 24-32 99.
BYU;26;15;15;27;8;--;91
OU;19;18;21;25;16;--;99
3-point shooting: BYU 12-33 (Graham 10-17, Harding 1-6, Albiero 1-3, Gonzales 0-5, Falatea 0-1, Mackey-Williams 0-1), OU 13-29 (Robertson 4-6, Williams 3-7, Tot 2-3, Llanusa 2-3, Vann 1-5, Tucker 1-2, Washington 0-3). Rebounds: BYU 45 (Gustin 21), OU 56 (Williams 14). Assists: BYU 23 (Albiero 6), OU 19 (Williams, Robertson 4). Steals: BYU 12 (Albiero 5), OU 11 (Robertson 4). Total fouls: BYU 22, OU 15. Fouled out: None. A: 1,527.