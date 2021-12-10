 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma women defeat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime
0 Comments
Women: OU 99, NO. 16 BYU 91 (OT)

Oklahoma women defeat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAN — Madi Williams scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Taylor Robertson added 23 points and Oklahoma beat No. 16 BYU 99-91 in overtime on Friday night, spoiling Tegan Graham's 10 3-pointer performance.

Oklahoma's first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 wins in just her 10th season as a head coach, following a nine-year stint at Drake.

Oklahoma led 76-69 with 4:32 left in regulation before BYU made four 3-pointers in the final four minutes — with three by Graham, including a go-ahead make at 1:09. Skylar Vann tied it at 83 with a layup.

Paisley Harding put BYU ahead 89-88 in overtime with 3 minutes remaining, but it was the final made field goal for the Cougars as Oklahoma closed on an 11-0 run.

Kennady Tucker and Nevaeh Tot each scored 11 points for Oklahoma (9-1), which has only lost to then-No. 9 Oregon 98-93.

Graham set a program record by making 10 of 17 3-pointers for BYU (8-1). Harding, coming off a 33-point performance in an 85-80 victory over Utah, was held to seven points on 3-of-17 shooting. Shaylee Gonzales added 24 points, also making 10 field goals, and Lauren Gustin had 13 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

OKLAHOMA 99, NO. 16 BYU 91 (OT)

BYU: Gustin 5-13 3-5 13, Gonzales 10-21 4-7 24, Albiero 4-9 0-0 9, Graham 10-20 0-0 30, Harding 3-17 0-0 7, Hamson 4-5 0-0 8, Falatea 0-1 0-0 0, Calvert 0-0 0-0 0, Mackey-Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-88 7-12 91.

OU: Lampkin 2-4 0-0 4, Washington 0-4 8-10 8, Llanusa 3-7 0-0 8, Williams 9-22 4-4 25, Robertson 6-8 7-7 23, Tot 3-9 3-4 11, Scott 1-2 0-1 2, Tucker 4-6 2-6 11, Vann 3-11 0-0 7, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-73 24-32 99.

BYU;26;15;15;27;8;--;91

OU;19;18;21;25;16;--;99

3-point shooting: BYU 12-33 (Graham 10-17, Harding 1-6, Albiero 1-3, Gonzales 0-5, Falatea 0-1, Mackey-Williams 0-1), OU 13-29 (Robertson 4-6, Williams 3-7, Tot 2-3, Llanusa 2-3, Vann 1-5, Tucker 1-2, Washington 0-3). Rebounds: BYU 45 (Gustin 21), OU 56 (Williams 14). Assists: BYU 23 (Albiero 6), OU 19 (Williams, Robertson 4). Steals: BYU 12 (Albiero 5), OU 11 (Robertson 4). Total fouls: BYU 22, OU 15. Fouled out: None. A: 1,527.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

+3
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
OU Sports Extra

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert