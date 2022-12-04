Oklahoma will take on Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma will be spending the holiday season with a little cheese on its mind.

The Sooners will face Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The Orlando-based bowl kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN.

It matches two brand-name programs whose long history includes a national championship game pairing in the 2000 Orange Bowl as well as other historic regular-season and postseason contests.

“For us, it's a great, great opportunity with being able to match up with a team with the speed and the talent, certainly the history and the tradition,” OU coach Brent Venables said during a Sunday afternoon Zoom call.

“Two tradition-rich programs, and it's going to be a great challenge for our guys.”

Oklahoma (6-6), which has won six of seven meetings all-time with Florida State, will be with a different looking roster.

There will be four starters unavailable in the contest, including running back Eric Gray, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison. Gray, Redmond and Morris will play in the Senior Bowl, while Harrison declared for early entry into the NFL Draft.

There’s also been some movement toward the transfer portal, including wide receiver Theo Wease.

“I’m excited about all the guys that will be part of the team and are not in the portal,” Venables said. “We have a great opportunity sitting in front of us. That group of guys that will get on the plane and go down to Orlando can’t be more excited about this opportunity.”

Venables continued his thoughts about departures to the transfer portal, which included Sunday’s announcement from reserve offensive lineman Brey Walker.

“The guys that are in the portal or will get in the portal – we had Theo Wease and he’s looking to be a starter somewhere. The other guys really had not been able to carve out a niche and did not contribute in any way in regards to on the field play,” Venables said. “The guys, in regards to playing, are the guys who have been playing all year. J-Red, on defense, is (a first-teamer) and will get ready for the Senior Bowl. He was in a group of guys that rotated all year.

“Then on offense, we’ve been fortunate to get Jovantae Barnes some really good time. Marcus (Major) was a little banged up late, hoping to get him back at running back as well. Then the young offensive linemen, along with Tyler Guyton, we’ll have a good group of guys at tackle that will do a good job and looking for opportunity.

“They’ll have almost a spring ball’s worth of practices, give or take, to refine their skills and get ready for this game and have a great challenge.”

The bowl pairing will be the first game between the schools since the Sooners’ 23-13 road win over the Seminoles during the 2011 regular season.

This is the third bowl season with Cheez-It as the game’s title sponsor. The last time OU played in Orlando, this postseason contest was known as the Russell Athletic Bowl. Clemson – with Venables as defensive coordinator – defeated the Sooners 40-6.

Florida State, under third-year coach Mike Norvell, finished 9-3 in the regular season. The team’s only losses were against Wake Forest (31-21), N.C. State (19-17) and Clemson (34-28). They won their last five regular-season games.

“This Oklahoma team that we’re playing has a lot of great players. They’ve recruited well over the years. It’s going to be a challenge for our guys,” Norvell said. “They’ve had some close contests throughout the season. It’s what you want toward the end of the year.

“You work hard in a bowl game and you work hard to earn a bowl game. To be able to have a matchup against a very talented team, it’s something that our players are going to be excited about.”

OU owns the second-longest current bowl streak. Oklahoma has qualified for their 24th consecutive bowl appearance, which is only behind Georgia’s current streak of 26 postseason contests.