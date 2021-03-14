Oklahoma will open against Missouri in NCAA Tournament

A common thread is the opportunity to have a clean slate this week as the survive-and-advance portion of the NCAA Tournament begins in Indy.

“We had the opportunity down the stretch to put ourselves in a higher seed, for sure, and we didn’t do that with the losses in the last two weeks of the season, especially,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “The opportunity was there, we didn’t get that done. But still, being in the tournament, everyone has a chance now. We’re excited, know how tough Missouri is going to be. I know the guys will be excited to play.”

The survivor of Saturday’s game will face either top-seed Gonzaga or the First Four game winner between No. 16 seeds Appalachian State and Norfolk State. That game will be on Monday.

There’s a little bit of familiarity between OU and Missouri. The teams met last season when the Sooners beat the Tigers 77-66 in Kansas City.

“We played them last year. I think it’s pretty much the same team from what I’ve seen,” Austin Reaves said. “A little earlier in the year I watched a game or two. I’d say it’s basically the same team we played last year. We’ve just got to be ready to go fight.”