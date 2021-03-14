Oklahoma will open against Missouri in NCAA Tournament

De’Vion Harmon’s memories of March Madness extend to his childhood.
Playing in the NCAA Tournament is the dream of many kids when they’ve started dribbling a basketball. For the Oklahoma guard, it’s not any different.
“Now I'm here. I get to play in it. My parents are going to be there. They get to watch their son go compete for a national championship, and I'm just ready,” Harmon said on Sunday night. “I'm ready to get to work. I'm ready for the moment. I've always been built for moments like this and I can't wait for Saturday.”
The eighth-seeded Sooners didn’t have to watch the CBS broadcast long to learn their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament. The second game displayed during the Sunday show focused on OU’s game against No. 9 Missouri. The game will be played in the Indianapolis area on Saturday.
Missouri, much like Oklahoma, is limping into the postseason. The Tigers (16-9) have lost six of nine games including a Friday quarterfinal setback to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.
Oklahoma (15-10) has dropped five of six games with the only victory over a two-win Iowa State team in the Big 12 Tournament.
Both teams plateaued in the AP Top 10. OU made it to No. 7, while Missouri checked in at No. 10. Now OU and Mizzou are the lowest-seed schools from their respective conferences.
A common thread is the opportunity to have a clean slate this week as the survive-and-advance portion of the NCAA Tournament begins in Indy.
“We had the opportunity down the stretch to put ourselves in a higher seed, for sure, and we didn’t do that with the losses in the last two weeks of the season, especially,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “The opportunity was there, we didn’t get that done. But still, being in the tournament, everyone has a chance now. We’re excited, know how tough Missouri is going to be. I know the guys will be excited to play.”
The survivor of Saturday’s game will face either top-seed Gonzaga or the First Four game winner between No. 16 seeds Appalachian State and Norfolk State. That game will be on Monday.
There’s a little bit of familiarity between OU and Missouri. The teams met last season when the Sooners beat the Tigers 77-66 in Kansas City.
“We played them last year. I think it’s pretty much the same team from what I’ve seen,” Austin Reaves said. “A little earlier in the year I watched a game or two. I’d say it’s basically the same team we played last year. We’ve just got to be ready to go fight.”
Missouri (16-9) has one of the nation’s most experienced teams. They own wins over six conference champions this season including Illinois, Alabama, Oregon, Wichita State, Liberty and Oral Roberts.
The Tigers’ top player is guard Dru Smith, who averages 14.1 points per game. He also was named to the SEC’s all-defensive team after averaging two steals a game.
Kruger’s team had late-season issues similar to Missouri.
“Everyone has been affected by (the pandemic) by some degree. Having a pause here or there or having players miss practice or miss games, everyone has dealt with that,” Kruger said. “It’s a unique year as it relates to the pandemic but it’s been equal across the board, for the most part. Some teams weren’t affected by it at all. Generally some teams lost some players here or there and that always affects consistency to some degree.”
The former Big 8 and Big 12 foes have played 211 times since 1916. The Sooners hold a 114-97 edge in the series.
OU has advanced to every NCAA Tournament since 2013 with the exception of 2017 and last season when COVID canceled the event.