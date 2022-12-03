Oklahoma will learn its bowl destination on Sunday. What direction are they headed? Florida? Arizona? Texas?

Oklahoma will officially learn its bowl destination on Sunday afternoon.

Will travel plans mean an Orlando destination for the Cheez-It Bowl? Perhaps a trip south to the Texas Bowl in Houston? Or will it head west to Phoenix for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

No matter the postseason spot, the extra practices allowed to bowl teams will benefit an OU program looking for improvement on a 6-6 regular season.

The attitude also has to be positive if the Sooners want to avoid their first losing season since ending 5-6 in the 1998 season.

“Staying together is the biggest thing. The outside is going to try to creep in and tear us apart with the different situations,” OU senior Brayden Willis said. “We just got to stay together, stay strong. We still have a chance to go out and finish the season off. So we’re going to go back to work … have a couple of days off and go back to work and then try and bring it home again.”

Oklahoma won’t play in a New Year’s 6 bowl game for only the third time since the 2012 season. In 2014, OU took part in the Russell Athletic Bowl (now the Cheez-It Bowl) and lost to Clemson. Last year, the Sooners defeated Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

The Sooners have been targeted for a handful of bowl games by various projections.

Here’s a list of likely postseason games according to prognosticators:

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma last played in this game in 2014, when it was known as the Russell Athletic Bowl. The Sooners dropped a 40-6 game to Clemson in a season that ended with five losses, which tied for the most by a Bob Stoops-coached team. Possible opponent: Florida State.

Texas Bowl, Houston, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.: The Sooners have never played in the Texas Bowl. The last time that OU played a game at NRG Stadium (the site of the contest), OU dropped a 33-23 decision to Houston in the 2016 season opener. Possible opponent: Arkansas.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, Dec. 27, 9:15 p.m.: The last time the Sooners played in this game was in 2011 when it was known as the Insight Bowl. Oklahoma defeated Iowa 31-14 to cap the 2011 season. Possible opponent: Wisconsin.

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m.: OU has never played in the Liberty Bowl, which pits a Big 12 school against an SEC opponent. The bowl makes its Big 12 selection behind the Alamo Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl and Texas Bowl, which means the Sooners may not be available. Possible opponent: Arkansas.