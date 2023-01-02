Oklahoma welcomes Baylor in important top 25 matchup

No. 23 Baylor at No. 17 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 11-1, 1-0 Big 12; Baylor 10-3, 1-0

Three storylines

Rolling on: Oklahoma has won eight straight games, which is the second-longest streak of the Jennie Baranczyk era. The Sooners have outscored opponents by 19.9 points during the winning streak.

Sharing the wealth: Oklahoma leads the nation with 21.0 assists per game. Point guard Nevaeh Tot is averaging 4.2 assists per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. OU has six games with 20-plus assists out of a dozen contests this season.

Robertson’s records: Taylor Robertson has made 31 career 3-pointers against Baylor, which is more than any other player in the country. She’s also sunk six 3-pointers in back-to-back games for the seventh time during her time at OU. It’s only happened eight times in school history.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World