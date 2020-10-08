Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Texas: A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Oklahoma vs. Texas
11 a.m. Saturday
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Last meeting: OU defeated Texas 34-27 on Oct. 12, 2019 in Dallas
All-time series: Texas leads 62-48-5
When OU runs
Oklahoma is undergoing some growing pains at running back. Oklahoma only has two run plays of 20-plus yards — one by freshman running back Seth McGowan (23 yards) and another by wide receiver Charleston Rambo (21). Oklahoma’s offensive line continues to look for consistency. Texas allowed 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to TCU last Saturday.
Stat to know: 3.6
Oklahoma is only averaging 3.6 yards per carry, which is the lowest three-game stretch to start a season since Lincoln Riley started calling plays in 2015.
When OU passes
Spencer Rattler has thrown 94 passes in his first two Big 12 starts. While his completion rate (73.4%), yardage (977 yards) and touchdown throws (10) are impressive, it’s the four interceptions that mar his production. Two of the turnovers ended comeback attempts by the Sooners in losses. Rattler will need to overcame an opportunistic Texas secondary which has four interceptions this season.
Stat to know:4
Rattler will be the fourth quarterback in as many seasons to start for the Sooners, following Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. All were Heisman Trophy finalists, with Mayfield and Murray winning college football’s top honor.
When Texas runs
Keaontay Ingram (173 yards) and Roschon Johnson (145) have been a two-headed monster at running back for the Longhorns and working behind an experienced offensive line that includes veterans Samuel Cosmi and Derek Kerstetter. The Horns’ top option, especially in short-yardage situations, may be quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Oklahoma has struggled defensively, but has performed well against the run. OU ranks ninth nationally averaging 85.0 rushing yards per game allowed.
Stat to know: 6
Texas has had six run plays that have exceeded at least 24 yards through the first three games, including a 36-yard dash by quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
When Texas passes
Sam Ehlinger will make his fifth start against the Sooners, which is the most by an opposing quarterback in Red River history. He threw for 349 yards in the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game, which is the most by a UT quarterback in this rivalry. Joshua Moore has been Ehlinger’s top target this season with 11 catches for 200 yards (18.2 yards per catch) and four touchdown receptions.
Stat to know: 14
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has thrown 14 touchdown passes through three games this season, which is more than any other quarterback in the nation. It is also a school record for a three-game stretch.
Special teams
Oklahoma has struggled in back-to-back Big 12 games. Kansas State managed to block a punt against the Sooners to set up a short field, while an 85-yard kick return was the back-breaking play for the Sooners in an Iowa State loss. Both teams have reliable kickers, with OU’s Gabe Brkic being named an AP preseason All-American and Cameron Dicker making 35-of-47 of his attempts.
Stat to know: 3
Texas’ Cameron Dicker has three clutch kicks to win games over the past three games, including a 40-yarder with nine seconds left in the Red River Showdown to claim a 48-45 win over OU in 2018.
Coaching
Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman became head coach at their respective schools in 2017. Riley has taken his team to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, while Texas is still searching for its first Big 12 title since 2009.
Stat to know: .750
Lincoln Riley has won three of the four meetings (75% winning percentage) against Herman, including a 2018 triumph in the Big 12 Championship game.
Who wins and why by Guerin Emig
Trust the experienced QB
Both quarterbacks are throwing costly interceptions. Both defenses are tackling poorly. Both coaches are enduring criticism. It's an OU-Texas game that seems sadly fitting in such a tumultuous year. When in doubt, and there is serious doubt on both sides, trust the experienced quarterback. Sam Ehlinger, with the help with a struggling OU secondary, outplays Spencer Rattler.
Texas 34, OU 26
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
