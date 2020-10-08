Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Texas: A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Stat to know:4

Rattler will be the fourth quarterback in as many seasons to start for the Sooners, following Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. All were Heisman Trophy finalists, with Mayfield and Murray winning college football’s top honor.

When Texas runs

Keaontay Ingram (173 yards) and Roschon Johnson (145) have been a two-headed monster at running back for the Longhorns and working behind an experienced offensive line that includes veterans Samuel Cosmi and Derek Kerstetter. The Horns’ top option, especially in short-yardage situations, may be quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Oklahoma has struggled defensively, but has performed well against the run. OU ranks ninth nationally averaging 85.0 rushing yards per game allowed.

Stat to know: 6

Texas has had six run plays that have exceeded at least 24 yards through the first three games, including a 36-yard dash by quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

When Texas passes