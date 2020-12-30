Oklahoma vs. Florida: Everything you need to know about the Cotton Bowl in four downs

Kyle Trask vs. long odds

The Gators entered Wednesday’s game with a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback but were missing their top four receivers to opt-outs or COVID-19 testing. Could Trask shake off the absences and sling Florida to victory?

Not even close.

Trask’s second throw was a long out route. Nickel back Tre Norwood jumped the pass, stole it easily and raced 45 yards the other way to provide OU a 14-0 lead.

Trask took Florida to the OU 32-yard line on the next series, but then threw a tipped-ball interception to Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah.

Trask drove the Gators to the OU 10 on his next try, then underthrew a poor pass under a heavy rush toward the corner of the end zone. Safety Woodi Washington had another easy interception, and the Sooners protected a 17-0 lead.

Dan Mullen spent the rest of the half rotating Trask with backup Emory Jones, before Jones replaced Trask for good early in the third quarter. The Heisman finalist’s line: 16-of-28 for 158 yards, 3 interceptions and no touchdowns.

Third down: Game MVP

Rhamondre Stevenson