Oklahoma vs. Florida: Everything you need to know about the Cotton Bowl in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Out with a bang
If you’re going to slog through a season like 2020, you might as well have something pretty nice waiting for you at the finish line. In Oklahoma’s case, that was a Cotton Bowl trophy hard-earned and well-deserved Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium.
The Sooners had a fuller roster of players than opponent Florida, and they took advantage by making bigger plays throughout the 55-20 blowout. Spencer Rattler connected with Marvin Mims and Theo Wease for two pretty touchdown passes. Seth McGowan went 73 yards on one third-quarter run, Rhamondre Stevenson went 50 on another. OU’s defense intercepted Gators quarterback Kyle Trask three times in the first quarter.
The Sooners were more assertive from the first snap, led 14-0 after 2½ minutes, and coolly pulled away after Florida crawled back within 17-13.
The result was Lincoln Riley’s first bowl win in four tries as OU head coach, the Sooners’ first bowl triumph since Bob Stoops’ final game with the Sooners at the 2017 Sugar, and the program’s first Cotton Bowl championship since 2002.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Kyle Trask vs. long odds
The Gators entered Wednesday’s game with a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback but were missing their top four receivers to opt-outs or COVID-19 testing. Could Trask shake off the absences and sling Florida to victory?
Not even close.
Trask’s second throw was a long out route. Nickel back Tre Norwood jumped the pass, stole it easily and raced 45 yards the other way to provide OU a 14-0 lead.
Trask took Florida to the OU 32-yard line on the next series, but then threw a tipped-ball interception to Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah.
Trask drove the Gators to the OU 10 on his next try, then underthrew a poor pass under a heavy rush toward the corner of the end zone. Safety Woodi Washington had another easy interception, and the Sooners protected a 17-0 lead.
Dan Mullen spent the rest of the half rotating Trask with backup Emory Jones, before Jones replaced Trask for good early in the third quarter. The Heisman finalist’s line: 16-of-28 for 158 yards, 3 interceptions and no touchdowns.
Third down: Game MVP
Rhamondre Stevenson
In the Cotton Bowl run-up, Stevenson addressed his absence from OU’s 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU — he was among three Sooners suspended from that game — by saying: “Yeah, that feeling last year is a feeling I almost never experienced before. Like, it hurt me, my family, my teammates, just not being able to do what I love. So yeah, it means a lot being able to play in this bowl game.”
That seemed obvious by watching Stevenson run against Florida.
OU’s lead back had three effective carries on the game-opening, 79-yard touchdown drive, and he only got stronger from there. He finished the night with 18 runs for 186 yards, leading a charge that saw the Sooners rush for 435.
Both were numbers that would make Barry Switzer proud.
Fourth down: What’s next
An offseason of curiosity and optimism
There weren’t many seniors on OU’s Cotton Bowl depth chart. Stevenson was the most obvious, and he could use the NCAA’s free-year-of-eligibility option to return in 2021. Otherwise, the most impactful Sooners who might leave are draft-eligible juniors such as center Creed Humphrey and defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
Assuming Riley gets the bulk of Wednesday night’s squad back, and assuming the gains made in year two of Alex Grinch’s defensive makeover were no fluke, OU should be in serious contention to return to the College Football Playoff next season.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World