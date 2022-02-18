Oklahoma tries to keep pace atop jam-packed Big 12 standings

No. 15 Oklahoma at No. 6 Iowa State

6 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

ESPN+

Records: OU 20-5, 9-4 Big 12; Iowa State 21-4, 10-3

Three storylines

Big showdown: Oklahoma, coming off back-to-back losses against Texas and Texas Tech, will try to rebound against one of the nation’s top teams. The Sooners hold second place in the Big 12 standings behind Iowa State and Baylor.

A win over the Cyclones would move the Sooners a huge step closer toward a regular-season championship.

The key is trying to fix the issues that plagued them against the Longhorns and Red Raiders, with the latter upsetting the host Sooners by jumping to an early 10-point lead.

Homecoming: Saturday’s game is a type of homecoming for OU coach Jennie Baranczyk, who played basketball at Iowa and also coached at nearby Drake in Des Moines. While coaching the Bulldogs, her team had a 3-8 record against the Cyclones.