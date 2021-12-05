Oklahoma to play Oregon in Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29

Oklahoma has been paired against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the first time that the Sooners have played in the San Antonio-based bowl, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 29.

It is the highest destination for a Big 12 school not in a New Year’s Six Bowl. League champion Baylor will face Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, while Oklahoma State takes on (team here) in the Fiesta Bowl.

Time typically heals all wounds, but maybe not one this one for OU football fans.

The Sooners have played Oregon seven times in history with only one loss. That came in their 2006 meeting when the Ducks beat OU 34-33 following an officiating mistake that forced the then-Pac-10 Conference to suspend an officiating crew and replay officials.

Oklahoma recovered an onside kick, which was proved by replay, but Oregon was awarded the football. The Ducks would score a game-winning touchdown a few plays later.

This year’s game would also be a revenge opportunity 15 years later.

While that would be a juicy storyline enough, there are more present subjects.