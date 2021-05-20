 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma, the state where softball wins come sweepin' down the plain
0 comments
NCAA softball

Oklahoma, the state where softball wins come sweepin' down the plain

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

What a time it is to be a college softball fan in our state.

The Bedlam schools are considered among the top five programs entering the 2021 NCAA Softball Championships, which begin Friday. Oklahoma is the overall No. 1 seed, while Oklahoma State sits at No. 5.

It’s an impressive showing for two squads that have been dominant since the 2019 season. Consider this: Over the past three seasons — including the abbreviated campaign last year due to COVID — OU is 122-12. OSU is 106-31 during that span.

“Oklahoma has done their part. We are the ones who are catching up and doing our part now,” Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewski said. “The state has always supported this sport.

“I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but softball started out as a Native American game, so it just makes sense for us and our state that we should support this thing. With everything that we’re about, it’s really cool.”

Gajewski pointed out the state’s support of the softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, which is the destination for the Women’s College World Series. With capacity levels now reaching 100%, it’s likely that Hall of Fame Stadium will be filled with fans in early June.

“The people of our state now, they’re rabid about this sport. I love it. They’re softball junkies. And they support all these teams that are coming in,” Gajewski said.

Erin Miller, an ESPN analyst, grew up playing softball before graduating from Jenks High School. She’s witnessed the game’s evolution to the current point.

“Our state is starting to see a resurgence of softball, not that there always hasn’t been good talent here, but the fact that we’re seeing it on a championship stage is huge,” said Miller, a former All-American at OU.

Miller is excited to see how both schools compete in the postseason.

“You’ve got a couple of freshmen over there at OU that don’t look like freshmen,” Miller said. “To have six players batting over .400 at this point of the season is unheard of.

“What I have seen from Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings — the fact that this is their first year in a Sooners uniform should scare other teams. They’ve got three more full seasons of that type of athletic ability. Whoa. I mean, it’s freaky to think about.”

Miller’s final season with OU coincided with Gajewski’s arrival in Stillwater. She could tell that a strong foundation was being set by the new coach.

During a pre-Big 12 Tournament conversation, Miller said the OSU coach shared a story about the transition period before the 2016 season.

“The first conversation he had with those girls when he stepped into that program was ‘I know you didn’t choose me, but I chose you. And because of that, I ask for your trust … let’s do something together and let’s change the culture,” Miller said.

Just six seasons later, OSU is a national power and targeting a national championship.

“To go from 2016 and a losing record within the conference to now being a No. 5-seeded team in the postseason tournament, it is huge. It’s massive for our state on a local scale, but it’s massive for our conference,” Miller said.

“The Big 12 needs this type of competitiveness. I know my Sooner heart was wounded to see a loss in Stillwater, but that raises the bar for the Big 12 and I’m always happy to see some love and some growth in our conference.”

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Norman Regional

Oklahoma

Record: 45-2 (16-1 Big 12)

Coach: Patty Gasso, 30th season (1486-398-3 overall)

Top hitter: Jocelyn Alo, .479 AVG

Top pitcher: Shannon Saile, 16-0, 1.18 ERA

How they got here: Oklahoma’s powerful offense (.419 team average, 130 home runs) helped secure the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Wichita State

Record: 39-11-1 (18-5-1 AAC)

Coach: Kristi Bredbenner, 10th season (284-232-1)

Top hitter: Sydney McKinney, .437 AVG

Top pitcher: Bailey Lange, 21-6, 2.55 ERA

How they got here: The Shockers were the American Athletic Conference champions and beat No. 5 Oklahoma State in two of three meetings this season.

Texas A&M

Record: 31-21 (8-16 SEC)

Coach: Jo Evans, 25th season (955-472-2 overall)

Top hitter: Haley Lee, .413 AVG

Top pitcher: Makinzy Herzog, 120.1 IP, 118 Ks, 2.56 ERA

How they got here: The Aggies started with a 19-3 record, but carry a seven-game losing streak into the NCAA regional.

Morgan State

Record: 24-15 (14-5 MEAC)

Coach: Larry Hineline, 7th season (110-148 overall)

Top hitter: Aliya Ewell, .307 AVG

Top pitcher: Mikayla Barnard, 2.86 ERA

How they got here: The Bears only played 39 games, but were able to win the MEAC Tournament to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Schedule

Friday

Game 1: Texas A&M (31-21) vs. Wichita State (39-11-1), 5 p.m.

Game 2: Oklahoma (45-2) vs. Morgan State (24-15), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary, 5:30 p.m.

Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State

Record: 42-9 (15-3 Big 12)

Coach: Kenny Gajewski, sixth season (172-96 overall)

Top hitter: Hayley Busby, 17 HRs

Top pitcher: Carrie Eberle, 1.83 ERA

High seed: OSU's No. 5 national seed is the best in school history entering the postseason.

Campbell

Record: 27-17 (15-3, Big South)

Coach: Sharonda McDonald-Kelley, third season (63-60 overall)

Top hitter: Bri Bryant, .366 AVG

Top pitcher: Megan Richards 1.72 ERA

How they got here: Campbell secured the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the conference tournament.

Mississippi State

Record: 33-23 (8-15, SEC)

Coach: Samantha Ricketts, third season (93-49 overall)

Top hitter: Fa Leilua, 18 HRs

Top pitcher: Annie Willis, 2.59 ERA

How they got here: Mississippi State won eight straight games before losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament.

Boston University

Record: 36-2 (21-1, Patriot League)

Coach: Ashley Waters, sixth season (179-101 overall)

Top hitter: Jen Horita, .443 AVG

Top pitcher: Ali DuBois, 0.89 ERA

How they got here: Boston is on an 18-game winning streak and has won 35 of its past 36 games.

Schedule

Friday

Game 1: Oklahoma State vs. Campbell, 1 p.m., ESPN3

Game 2: Boston University vs. Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, time TBA

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser, time TBA

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 winner, time TBA

Sunday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, time TBA

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, time TBA

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News