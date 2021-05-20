Oklahoma, the state where softball wins come sweepin' down the plain

What a time it is to be a college softball fan in our state.
The Bedlam schools are considered among the top five programs entering the 2021 NCAA Softball Championships, which begin Friday. Oklahoma is the overall No. 1 seed, while Oklahoma State sits at No. 5.
It’s an impressive showing for two squads that have been dominant since the 2019 season. Consider this: Over the past three seasons — including the abbreviated campaign last year due to COVID — OU is 122-12. OSU is 106-31 during that span.
“Oklahoma has done their part. We are the ones who are catching up and doing our part now,” Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewski said. “The state has always supported this sport.
“I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but softball started out as a Native American game, so it just makes sense for us and our state that we should support this thing. With everything that we’re about, it’s really cool.”
Gajewski pointed out the state’s support of the softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, which is the destination for the Women’s College World Series. With capacity levels now reaching 100%, it’s likely that Hall of Fame Stadium will be filled with fans in early June.
“The people of our state now, they’re rabid about this sport. I love it. They’re softball junkies. And they support all these teams that are coming in,” Gajewski said.
Erin Miller, an ESPN analyst, grew up playing softball before graduating from Jenks High School. She’s witnessed the game’s evolution to the current point.
“Our state is starting to see a resurgence of softball, not that there always hasn’t been good talent here, but the fact that we’re seeing it on a championship stage is huge,” said Miller, a former All-American at OU.
Miller is excited to see how both schools compete in the postseason.
“You’ve got a couple of freshmen over there at OU that don’t look like freshmen,” Miller said. “To have six players batting over .400 at this point of the season is unheard of.
“What I have seen from Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings — the fact that this is their first year in a Sooners uniform should scare other teams. They’ve got three more full seasons of that type of athletic ability. Whoa. I mean, it’s freaky to think about.”
Miller’s final season with OU coincided with Gajewski’s arrival in Stillwater. She could tell that a strong foundation was being set by the new coach.
During a pre-Big 12 Tournament conversation, Miller said the OSU coach shared a story about the transition period before the 2016 season.
“The first conversation he had with those girls when he stepped into that program was ‘I know you didn’t choose me, but I chose you. And because of that, I ask for your trust … let’s do something together and let’s change the culture,” Miller said.
Just six seasons later, OSU is a national power and targeting a national championship.
“To go from 2016 and a losing record within the conference to now being a No. 5-seeded team in the postseason tournament, it is huge. It’s massive for our state on a local scale, but it’s massive for our conference,” Miller said.
“The Big 12 needs this type of competitiveness. I know my Sooner heart was wounded to see a loss in Stillwater, but that raises the bar for the Big 12 and I’m always happy to see some love and some growth in our conference.”