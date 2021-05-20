Oklahoma, the state where softball wins come sweepin' down the plain

Erin Miller, an ESPN analyst, grew up playing softball before graduating from Jenks High School. She’s witnessed the game’s evolution to the current point.

“Our state is starting to see a resurgence of softball, not that there always hasn’t been good talent here, but the fact that we’re seeing it on a championship stage is huge,” said Miller, a former All-American at OU.

Miller is excited to see how both schools compete in the postseason.

“You’ve got a couple of freshmen over there at OU that don’t look like freshmen,” Miller said. “To have six players batting over .400 at this point of the season is unheard of.

“What I have seen from Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings — the fact that this is their first year in a Sooners uniform should scare other teams. They’ve got three more full seasons of that type of athletic ability. Whoa. I mean, it’s freaky to think about.”

Miller’s final season with OU coincided with Gajewski’s arrival in Stillwater. She could tell that a strong foundation was being set by the new coach.

During a pre-Big 12 Tournament conversation, Miller said the OSU coach shared a story about the transition period before the 2016 season.