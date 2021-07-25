Oklahoma, Texas presidents meet with Big 12 Executive Committee amid rumored departure for SEC

Presidents from Oklahoma and Texas met with the Big 12 Executive Committee on Sunday amid the schools' reported bid to join the SEC, the conference announced.
OU president Joseph Harroz and Texas president Jay Hartzell participated in a videoconference with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, board of directors chairman and Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor president Linda Livingstone. Bowlsby released a statement following the meeting.
“The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the conference,” Bowlsby said.
“I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”
On Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reported the Sooners and Longhorns had approached the SEC about membership. The Austin American-Statesman reported Friday that the move has been taking shape for at least six months and is almost complete. Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs met to discuss the situation on Thursday, but representatives from OU and Texas were reportedly absent.
Horns 247 and The Athletic both reported Friday that OU and Texas intend to inform the Big 12 on Monday that they don’t intend to renew their grant of rights, which expire in 2025. Horns 247 reports that plan hasn't changed despite Sunday's meeting between school and conference leaders.
Cutting off the grant of rights would eliminate OU and Texas' biggest barrier to leaving the conference, however, the Big 12 appears to be trying to keep its founding schools in the fold. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported Saturday that the Big 12 could offer increased revenues to OU and Texas in an attempt to keep them around.
Both schools would receive an extra half revenue share annually, increasing their payouts to approximately $56 million per year, while other schools would decrease their earnings accordingly. Currently, Big 12 schools average $37 million yearly in television revenue earnings.
Per the American-Statesman, the SEC is hoping to vote to offer invitations to OU and Texas “sometime next week.” Eleven of 14 current SEC schools would need to vote in favor of the Sooners and Longhorns.