Oklahoma, Texas presidents meet with Big 12 Executive Committee amid rumored departure for SEC

Horns 247 and The Athletic both reported Friday that OU and Texas intend to inform the Big 12 on Monday that they don’t intend to renew their grant of rights, which expire in 2025. Horns 247 reports that plan hasn't changed despite Sunday's meeting between school and conference leaders.

Cutting off the grant of rights would eliminate OU and Texas' biggest barrier to leaving the conference, however, the Big 12 appears to be trying to keep its founding schools in the fold. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported Saturday that the Big 12 could offer increased revenues to OU and Texas in an attempt to keep them around.

Both schools would receive an extra half revenue share annually, increasing their payouts to approximately $56 million per year, while other schools would decrease their earnings accordingly. Currently, Big 12 schools average $37 million yearly in television revenue earnings.

Per the American-Statesman, the SEC is hoping to vote to offer invitations to OU and Texas “sometime next week.” Eleven of 14 current SEC schools would need to vote in favor of the Sooners and Longhorns.

