Oklahoma team aims for state's first Little League Softball World Series championship

The team will make the best of the situation. While things aren’t normal, they have a chance to chase a World Series title.

ESPN’s Amanda Scarborough covered Hutchens’ team during the team’s run though the Waco Regional. What does she think about the squad?

“I was really impressed,” Scarborough said. “What stands out to me the most is just their offense from one through nine, they scored so many runs … they also have a really deep pitching staff, with three or four different pitchers. You don’t often see that at this level. I think that’s really going to help them at the World Series.”

Scarborough was also impressed with the coaching staff, which includes two young college players — Hayleigh Galvan (Fresno State 2021 graduate) and Tailee Reding (Rogers State 2022 senior).

“They have college-aged women coaching them, which is pretty unusual. Usually it’s dads and moms,” Scarborough said. “That is just such a cool part about their team. They have those two role models built into their staff and giving back to the game by coaching them.”

Taylan Starr is Oklahoma’s shortstop. She’s enjoyed the opportunity to play for her coaches.