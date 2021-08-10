Oklahoma team aims for state's first Little League Softball World Series championship

An Oklahoma Little League softball team has dreams of a ceremonial dogpile celebrating a World Series championship.
The Green Country Little League champions — based out of Muskogee — will play in Greenville, North Carolina this week with nine other teams. Oklahoma has never won the Little League Softball World Series.
“I’m really, really excited for it,” said Juliana “Goose” Hutchens. “I’m around a good bunch of girls and I feel like we have a really good chance of going out there and doing well.”
Oklahoma opens with a game against New Jersey at noon Wednesday. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
Manager John Hutchens is thinking softball strategy heading into the 10-team event. But it’s not only pitching matchups. He’s also concentrating on his team’s defense against COVID.
Little League dinged the Oklahoma baseball team with one positive test during regional play. It immediately disqualified the squad from the postseason.
The 12-and-under softball team will be tested often with the results sealing the team’s fate.
“When we get down there, we’re testing every other day and it gets to be pretty stressful,” Hutchens said. “You are basically playing Russian roulette when you go out there.”
The team will make the best of the situation. While things aren’t normal, they have a chance to chase a World Series title.
ESPN’s Amanda Scarborough covered Hutchens’ team during the team’s run though the Waco Regional. What does she think about the squad?
“I was really impressed,” Scarborough said. “What stands out to me the most is just their offense from one through nine, they scored so many runs … they also have a really deep pitching staff, with three or four different pitchers. You don’t often see that at this level. I think that’s really going to help them at the World Series.”
Scarborough was also impressed with the coaching staff, which includes two young college players — Hayleigh Galvan (Fresno State 2021 graduate) and Tailee Reding (Rogers State 2022 senior).
“They have college-aged women coaching them, which is pretty unusual. Usually it’s dads and moms,” Scarborough said. “That is just such a cool part about their team. They have those two role models built into their staff and giving back to the game by coaching them.”
Taylan Starr is Oklahoma’s shortstop. She’s enjoyed the opportunity to play for her coaches.
“They played college softball and they know what they are talking about,” Starr said. “They are all team players. They aren’t all just for one player, they are for all of us. It’s really nice to have them as coaches.”
Stringing together good games will be important for advancement.
What’s the biggest advice that Goose Hutchens received about team success?
“We have to just work together and not get too nervous about being on a big stage,” she said. “We just have to go out there and play our game.”