Oklahoma takes on Texas A&M with MCWS championship series berth at stake

Oklahoma’s path to a national championship at the Men’s College World Series is cut-and-dried.

A victory over Texas A&M in Wednesday’s 1 p.m. contest will boost the Sooners to the MCWS best-of-three championship series. A loss would bring the two teams together for a Thursday elimination contest.

OU has only lost twice in the NCAA Tournament — against Florida and Virginia Tech on their respective home fields — to gather an 11-2 record. Included is two MCWS wins over A&M and Notre Dame.

“It feels good. We’re playing our best baseball at the right time, yeah, for a month now,” OU’s Blake Robertson said. “We started off a little rough. It was just kind of getting used to each other and knowing each other. I think we’ve meshed as the year has gone on.

“It’s definitely the start that we wanted, but the job isn’t finished yet,” the redshirt sophomore added. “We still have a couple of games to get to win the whole thing. We’re still three games away. And we just got to keep going one pitch at a time and winning every pitch.”

Tanner Tredaway has put up video-game numbers during the NCAA Tournament. The center fielder is hitting .518 in 13 postseason games with 29 hits (nine for extra bases).

Shortstop Peyton Graham has hit a team-high six home runs in the postseason with 18 RBIs. Catcher Jimmy Crooks is hitting .340 and third baseman Jackson Nicklaus is at .317.

The Sooners (44-22) are expected to start David Sandlin in Wednesday’s contest.

The right-hander from Bixby High School struggled in last Friday’s outing against the Aggies. He entered in relief for the first time this spring and only threw 23 pitches against five batters. A&M scored four earned runs against him and he only registered one out.

OU coach Skip Johnson wanted Sandlin to experience the MCWS environment. It will be important for him to wash away his Friday outing and focus on Wednesday.

“If you have a good experience, you get back to your routine,” Johnson said. “If you have a bad experience, you have a release system that tells you ‘hey, I gotta to release this. I gotta get to the next pitch.’

“It’s easy for us as coaches and in all the sports psychologists and everybody to talk about, but it’s hard to live … you have to make sure you’re in the moment versus in the future or the past. You can’t live in the past. That’s what the game wants you to do.”

Texas A&M (44-19) has won 17 of 21 games including a 5-1 win over Notre Dame in Tuesday’s elimination game. The Aggies dropped a 13-8 decision to the Sooners last Friday.

“We just talked about, a couple days ago, before our first elimination game, that we're just going to win one game at a time,” Texas A&M’s Trevor Werner said. “At this point, we're on two one-game win streaks. And we're feeling good and confident and ready to take on OU again.”

