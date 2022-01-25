Oklahoma tabbed unanimous No. 1 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 preseason poll

Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 poll released on Tuesday afternoon.
OU received all 25 first-place votes. Alabama was voted second while UCLA was slated third. Oklahoma State and Florida round out the top five.
The Sooners have been the preseason No. 1 two other times in this poll. The 2017 and 2018 teams were also the top-ranked team.
OU is also the preseason favorite in the D1 Softball Preseason Top 25 poll which was released last week.
The Sooners have been a familiar preseason figure in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll. This is the 15th straight season and 18th time in the 20-year history that OU has been in the top 10.
OU is also the Big 12 preseason favorite over Oklahoma State.
OSU joins Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and UCLA as the only teams to appear in each of the last two Women's College World Series.
Oklahoma opens the season at UC-Santa Barbara on Feb. 10. The Cowgirls will take on Arizona State in the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona on that day.
ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 poll
Rank, school (first-place votes), points
1. Oklahoma (25), 625
2. Alabama, 591
3. UCLA, 549
4. Oklahoma State, 547
5. Florida, 501
6. Florida State, 490
7. Washington, 446
8. Texas, 418
9. Arkansas, 399
10. Virginia Tech, 329
11. Arizona, 319
12. Missouri, 313
13. Michigan, 312
14. Clemson, 296
15. LSU, 277
16. Tennessee, 247
17. Oregon, 245
18. Duke, 243
19. Georgia, 227
20. Kentucky, 198
21. Arizona State, 150
22. James Madison, 107
23. Louisiana, 98
24. Northwestern, 54
25. Wichita State, 25
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
