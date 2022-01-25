 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma tabbed unanimous No. 1 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 preseason poll
Oklahoma tabbed unanimous No. 1 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 preseason poll

OU players hugging after winning 2021 national title

Oklahoma, shown celebrating last year's national championship, is the unanimous No. 1 pick in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 poll released on Tuesday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

OU received all 25 first-place votes. Alabama was voted second while UCLA was slated third. Oklahoma State and Florida round out the top five.

The Sooners have been the preseason No. 1 two other times in this poll. The 2017 and 2018 teams were also the top-ranked team.

OU is also the preseason favorite in the D1 Softball Preseason Top 25 poll which was released last week.

The Sooners have been a familiar preseason figure in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll. This is the 15th straight season and 18th time in the 20-year history that OU has been in the top 10.

OU is also the Big 12 preseason favorite over Oklahoma State.

OSU joins Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and UCLA as the only teams to appear in each of the last two Women's College World Series.

Oklahoma opens the season at UC-Santa Barbara on Feb. 10. The Cowgirls will take on Arizona State in the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona on that day.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25 poll

Rank, school (first-place votes), points

1. Oklahoma (25), 625

2. Alabama, 591

3. UCLA, 549

4. Oklahoma State, 547

5. Florida, 501

6. Florida State, 490

7. Washington, 446

8. Texas, 418

9. Arkansas, 399

10. Virginia Tech, 329

11. Arizona, 319

12. Missouri, 313

13. Michigan, 312

14. Clemson, 296

15. LSU, 277

16. Tennessee, 247

17. Oregon, 245

18. Duke, 243

19. Georgia, 227

20. Kentucky, 198

21. Arizona State, 150

22. James Madison, 107

23. Louisiana, 98

24. Northwestern, 54

25. Wichita State, 25

