Oklahoma softball releases challenging 2023 schedule. Here are the top five games to watch.

Oklahoma’s 2023 softball schedule includes competitive stretches against 20 schools that reached last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners, two-time defending national champions, will play 14 home games at Marita Hynes Field. These could be the final games at the stadium. Love’s Field, a $42 million softball complex, is scheduled to open before the 2024 season.

OU will open the season at the second annual Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California. The Sooners open against Duke on Feb. 9.

Here’s a look at OU’s top five games on the 2023 slate.

Florida State at Oklahoma (March 14): The Seminoles will visit Norman for the first time. It’s also the first time that the schools will play since the 2021 Women’s College World Series championship series, which was captured by OU.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (May 4-6): There’s no telling how often Bedlam games will come following the Sooners’ move to the SEC, so softball fans better soak in each meeting between these Big 12 powerhouses.

Oklahoma vs. UCLA, at Cathedral City, California (Feb. 26): This is a rematch from last year’s WCWS semifinal series. The Bruins forced a do-or-die game in the semifinal round before OU captured a 15-0 win to end UCLA’s season.

Texas at Oklahoma (March 31-April 2): Last year’s WCWS championship series featured the two Big 12 rivals with the Sooners capturing a two-game sweep over the Horns. OU has beaten Texas in 25 of the past 26 meetings dating back to the 2014 season.

Kansas at Oklahoma (April 28-30): In what is scheduled to be the Sooners’ final regular-season series at Marita Hynes Field, the team will celebrate its seniors in the final weekend.