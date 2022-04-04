Oklahoma softball capsule: Sooners to host Tulsa

Notable: Oklahoma has four players among the nation’s top 50 home run hitters: Jocelyn Alo (16), Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons (13) and Lynnsie Elam (11). Their combined 53 homers is more than all but 11 schools. As a team, OU has hit a nation’s-best 83. … Taylon Snow is hitting .500, which is fifth-best nationally. … Hope Trautwein has an 0.13 ERA, which leads the nation. She’s only allowed one earned run in 54.2 innings pitched. …OU’s team ERA is 0.67, which is far ahead of No. 2 UCLA (1.16) to set the country’s curve.