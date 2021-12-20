 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Oklahoma seeks seventh consecutive victory against visiting Utah
0 Comments
OU women's basketball

Oklahoma seeks seventh consecutive victory against visiting Utah

  • Updated
  • 0
Madi Williams speaks at Big 12 women's basketball media days

Oklahoma guard Madi Williams is averaging a team-best 8.7 rebounds per game this season.

 Ed Zurga, AP

Utah (8-2) at Oklahoma (9-1)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Three storylines

Closing in on ranking: Oklahoma had the 27th-most votes in Monday’s AP top 25 poll. The last time the Sooners have been ranked in the Top 25 was the second week of the 2017-18 season. OU is on a six-game winning streak that includes four wins inside the NET’s Top 75. The winning streak is the school’s longest since winning eight consecutive contests in 2015-16.

Expect offensive fireworks: The Sooners’ offense is one of the nation’s best. The team is averaging 89.7 points, good for second-best in the country and is just one point better than a high-powered Utah team. OU also averages 20.0 assists per game (third nationally) and the 10.4 3-pointers per contest is the sixth-most in Division I. Taylor Robertson’s 5.1 makes per game leads the country.

Crashing the boards: Oklahoma’s Madi Williams is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. The Sooners are 7-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent. OU’s 45.8 rebounds per game is most in the Big 12 and rates seventh nationally.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert