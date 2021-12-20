Oklahoma seeks seventh consecutive victory against visiting Utah

Utah (8-2) at Oklahoma (9-1)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Three storylines

Closing in on ranking: Oklahoma had the 27th-most votes in Monday’s AP top 25 poll. The last time the Sooners have been ranked in the Top 25 was the second week of the 2017-18 season. OU is on a six-game winning streak that includes four wins inside the NET’s Top 75. The winning streak is the school’s longest since winning eight consecutive contests in 2015-16.

Expect offensive fireworks: The Sooners’ offense is one of the nation’s best. The team is averaging 89.7 points, good for second-best in the country and is just one point better than a high-powered Utah team. OU also averages 20.0 assists per game (third nationally) and the 10.4 3-pointers per contest is the sixth-most in Division I. Taylor Robertson’s 5.1 makes per game leads the country.

Crashing the boards: Oklahoma’s Madi Williams is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. The Sooners are 7-0 this season when outrebounding the opponent. OU’s 45.8 rebounds per game is most in the Big 12 and rates seventh nationally.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.