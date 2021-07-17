Oklahoma scoops up running back, tight end during Saturday recruiting haul

Lincoln Riley hit a recruiting daily double on Saturday.
Treyaun Webb, a four-star athlete/running back from Jacksonville, Florida, announced in the afternoon that he will play football at Oklahoma.
Later in the evening, tight end Kaden Helms (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) from Bellevue West (Nebraska) High School proclaimed his pledge to join the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class.
Webb (6-0, 188) is the first to join the 2023 recruiting class. He helped Trinity Christian School win a state championship last season.
Both visited and were heavily courted during Oklahoma’s ChampUBBQ last month.
Webb, who previously was committed to Georgia, chose Oklahoma over the Bulldogs and Ohio State.
The four-star recruit, considered the nation’s No. 56 prospect, made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ.
“Coach (Lincoln) Riley is a great offensive-minded coach,” Webb said during his announcement. “Coach (Demarco) Murray played in the NFL, he played (at OU) in college. He can relate to me. It all makes sense.”
At ChampUBBQ, Webb had an opportunity to visit with former OU running backs coach Adrian Peterson about potentially coming to Norman.
Webb was asked if he had a message for OU fans. The player had a simple answer:
“Boomer Sooner.”
Helms bypassed scholarship offers from North Carolina, Miami and Arizona State. He joins tight end recruit Jason Llewellyn in the 2022 class.
Last fall, Helms caught 25 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns.
“I chose Oklahoma because at Bellevue West we have a winning mentality and I wanted to go somewhere I could continue that at the next level the most dominantly and earliest,” Helms said of his commitment to OU, according to NebPreps.com. “I can achieve both with Oklahoma because after this year they need guys to come in and make an impact because all of their scholarship tight ends leave after this year.”
Attention now turns toward an announcement by five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. The No. 2 prospect nationally by Rivals, the Los Alamitos (California) High School player is expected to announce his college destination on Sunday.