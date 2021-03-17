Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale announces her retirement after 25 seasons as women’s basketball coach

The Tulsa World has learned that retirement was Coale’s option and she was not persuaded.

Coale was among the highest-paid coaches at Oklahoma. During the 2019 fiscal year, she earned $1.33 million. During the 2020-21 fiscal year, she joined all OU coaches paid $1 million-plus in taking a 10% salary reduction to offset budget issues due to COVID-19.

Coale ends her OU career with a 513-294 record after 25 seasons. The four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

"Sherri Coale has encouraged everyone from players to peers to 'leave your story better than you found it.' She walked her talk. Her transformational impact on women's basketball at OU which, in turn, inspired generations of young girls throughout our state to play the sport is nearly impossible to measure. There are certainly milestones, from halls of fame inductions to Final Fours to conference titles to All-Americans and beyond, but it was the elevation of the program's profile to the nation's elite that will be best remembered,” OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione said.