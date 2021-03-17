Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale announces her retirement after 25 seasons as women’s basketball coach

Sherri Coale, the Hall of Fame basketball coach who guided an Oklahoma women’s program barely surviving into a national powerhouse, announced her retirement on Wednesday.
Coale informed her team during a morning meeting, capping a 25-year career that was highlighted by four Big 12 championships and three Final Four appearances which included a national runner-up finish in 2002.
OU announced that a national coaching search for Coale’s successor will begin immediately.
“Being the head coach at the University of Oklahoma has been the privilege of my lifetime,” Coale wrote in a statement.
“In April of 1996, I accepted this, my dream job. As a native Oklahoman, I was pretty sure I had died and gone to Heaven. Though the task would not be for the faint of heart, I just wanted to build a program that this great state and this storied institution could be proud of. Twenty-five years later, I still cannot believe the ride Oklahoma women’s basketball has taken me on.”
The Sooners advanced to 19 consecutive NCAA Tournaments between 2000 and 2018. The program’s average win total during that span was 23.8 games per season.
There had been some recent slippage. Over the past three years, the Sooners have finished 8-22, 12-18 and 12-12 without any postseason appearances.
The Tulsa World has learned that retirement was Coale’s option and she was not persuaded.
Coale was among the highest-paid coaches at Oklahoma. During the 2019 fiscal year, she earned $1.33 million. During the 2020-21 fiscal year, she joined all OU coaches paid $1 million-plus in taking a 10% salary reduction to offset budget issues due to COVID-19.
Coale ends her OU career with a 513-294 record after 25 seasons. The four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
"Sherri Coale has encouraged everyone from players to peers to 'leave your story better than you found it.' She walked her talk. Her transformational impact on women's basketball at OU which, in turn, inspired generations of young girls throughout our state to play the sport is nearly impossible to measure. There are certainly milestones, from halls of fame inductions to Final Fours to conference titles to All-Americans and beyond, but it was the elevation of the program's profile to the nation's elite that will be best remembered,” OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione said.
"Across Oklahoma and the nation, the Sooner women's basketball program became a wildly popular and highly respected brand. Truly, Sherri set the stage for generations to come. But to focus only on the many on-the-court successes is to miss her impact on the lives of so many student-athletes. She always put her player's best interests first. Time and again, we saw the young women in our program develop in every facet of life. Her teams were super successful in the classroom and always engaged in serving the community.
Coale, 56, graduated from her hometown Healdton High School and received a full scholarship to play basketball at Oklahoma Christian College (1983-87). She earned a degree in English Education and Physical Education.
Her first job out of college was at Edmond Memorial High School, where she was an assistant basketball coach and assistant volleyball coach. She drove a bus and taught five hours of English to seniors in her first academic year.
In 1990, she was hired to become Norman High School’s head coach. Her prep coaching career concluded with a 147-40 record with two state championships in 1993 and 1996.
Around the same time that Coale took the Norman job, OU announced that it was eliminating women’s basketball. It astonished many within the sport and caught Coale by surprise.
Nine days later – after heavy scrutiny – the program was reinstated. Six years later, Coale was being introduced as the Sooners’ head coach following three-year stints by Gary Hudson and Burl Plunkett.
Six years after that, the fiery coach had guided the once-declining program to the Final Four, where it lost to Connecticut in the 2002 national championship game.
Coale was often asked how the Oklahoma program got so good, so fast with an NCAA Tournament appearance after only four years as coach.
Coale, in a 2009 Tulsa World profile, said that “we did it by getting kids who fell in love with the process, who came to the gym dedicated to getting better every day.”
A possible extinction in 1990 turned into elite status for the program.
"Whatever era we're in when we come of age, that's our defining framework for everything," Coale said in a 2012 interview with ESPN. "Kids today, they can't even imagine Oklahoma not having a program. But this happened in 1990. That's not very long ago."
Oklahoma fans have been passionate during the Coale career. The top 50 largest crowds to watch an OU women’s basketball game have occurred during her tenure including a record-12,205 crowd during a 2008 win against Oklahoma State.
Coale coached numerous players who reached legendary status within the program including Courtney Paris (a four-time All-American and AP national player of the year who served as an OU assistant this past season) and Stacey Dales (a two-time All-American who also was named the 2002 Academic Student-Athlete of the year for all NCAA Division I sports).
During a 2007 interview with as an inductee to the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, Coale was asked what her plans would be upon retirement.
“There are a lot of things that I would want to do. Writing a book is one of them,” said Coale, who also added her love for landscaping. “That’s a project that takes an inordinate amount of time. I don’t know if I’ll ever be to squeeze it in while I’m doing this job. That’s something I’d want to do one day.
“I really love to write. That’s one of my passions. At some point, I want to hole away on a cottage on a beach and write a book.”
Photos: A look back at Sherri Coale's career at OU