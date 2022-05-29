 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma routs Texas to capture Big 12 Tournament championship

Oklahoma infielder Peyton Graham was named the Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Oklahoma completed an unbeaten Big 12 championship run with an impressive 8-1 victory against Texas on Sunday night.

The Sooners captured their first conference baseball tournament title since 2013 with the rivalry win over the Longhorns at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OU (37-20) will learn its NCAA Tournament destination during Monday’s 11 a.m. selection show broadcast on ESPN2. The Sooners were bypassed as one of 16 regional host sites, which were announced during the seventh inning of the Big 12 contest.

Freshman starter Cade Horton handcuffed the Texas offense. The Norman High School graduate finished with nine strikeouts and only allowed two hits through 5⅓ innings.

Oklahoma scored all eight of its runs in the third inning and sent 11 batters to the plate.

The first eight batters reached base, with run-scoring hits by Kendall Pettis (RBI single), John Spikerman (RBI double), Tanner Tredaway (two-RBI single) and Jimmy Crooks (three-run homer).

It was more than enough cushion for the OU pitching staff, which used Chazz Martinez and Trevin Michael in relief.

Texas (42-19) managed just one run. Ivan Melendez hit a solo home run in the first inning.

Peyton Graham was named the Big 12 Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Sooners have advanced to the league tournament’s title game four times with wins in 1997, 2013 and 2022.

OKLAHOMA 8, TEXAS 1

Texas;100;000;000;--;1;4;0

Oklahoma;008;000;00X;--;8;8;0

Sthele, Nixon (3), Stevens (3), Cobb (6), Johnson (8) and Ardoin; Horton, Martinez (6), Michael (9) and Crooks. W: Horton (3-2). L: (3-1). HR: UT. Melendez; OU, Crooks.

