Oklahoma returns to Big 12 play with goal of avenging overtime loss to TCU

TCU at Oklahoma

8 p.m. Monday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: ESPN2

Records: TCU 14-4, 3-3 Big 12; OU 13-8, 3-5

Three storylines

Back to conference play: There’s little time for Oklahoma to recover from Saturday’s 86-68 loss at top-ranked Auburn. The Sooners have a two-games-in-three-days stretch counting Monday’s contest against TCU.

What will it be like?

“We have a job to do. We have to put together, in a short turnaround, a game plan. The players have a job to do. They’ve got a job to come together, get an edge. They have to walk into our film and our walkthrough (Sunday’s practice) with an edge,” Moser said following Saturday’s game. “That’s their job. That’s what we told them. We all got a job to do here in the next 24 hours. Your job is to come with an edge, a burn in your belly after we lost this game.”

Responding to tough stretch: Oklahoma has played four teams ranked among the AP’s top seven in January.