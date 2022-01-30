Oklahoma returns to Big 12 play with goal of avenging overtime loss to LSU

TCU at Oklahoma
8 p.m. Monday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
TV: ESPN2
Records: TCU 14-4, 3-3 Big 12; OU 13-8, 3-5
Three storylines
Back to conference play: There’s little time for Oklahoma to recover from Saturday’s 86-68 loss at top-ranked Auburn. The Sooners have a two-games-in-three-days stretch counting Monday’s contest against TCU.
What will it be like?
“We have a job to do. We have to put together, in a short turnaround, a game plan. The players have a job to do. They’ve got a job to come together, get an edge. They have to walk into our film and our walkthrough (Sunday’s practice) with an edge,” Moser said following Saturday’s game. “That’s their job. That’s what we told them. We all got a job to do here in the next 24 hours. Your job is to come with an edge, a burn in your belly after we lost this game.”
Responding to tough stretch: Oklahoma has played four teams ranked among the AP’s top seven in January.
"I think every game that we've played, honestly since December, has made us a better team,” OU’s Jordan Goldwire said. “Whether the results are what we want or not, I think every game has made us better. We learn from each game, take the mistakes and just keep moving forward. I think eventually stuff is going to work for this group."
Rematch: Oklahoma will try to avenge a 59-58 overtime loss to TCU on Jan. 15.
Oklahoma has won the past eight games in Norman against the Frogs.
TCU has won two of its past three games with victories over then-No. 15 Iowa State (59-44) and No. 19 LSU 77-68.