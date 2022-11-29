 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma returns home after four-game, 19-day road trip

Jennie Baranczyk (copy)

Oklahoma's Jennie Baranczyk brings her team back to the Lloyd Noble Center after a four-game road trip. 

 File photo

Northwestern State at Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Records: Northwestern State 2-3, Oklahoma 5-1

Three storylines

Welcome home: Oklahoma returns to the Lloyd Noble Center after a four-game road trip that saw three wins and one loss over a 19-day span. The Sooners will play their next four contests at home beginning with the Southland Conference school.

Just a bit offensive: OU continues to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. Oklahoma is averaging 90.2 points per game (fourth nationally) and 21.5 assists per contest (third nationally).

Close calls: Under OU second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, the Sooners are 6-0 in games decided by one possession, including four last-second shots.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

