Oklahoma returns home after four-game, 19-day road trip

Northwestern State at Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Records: Northwestern State 2-3, Oklahoma 5-1

Three storylines

Welcome home: Oklahoma returns to the Lloyd Noble Center after a four-game road trip that saw three wins and one loss over a 19-day span. The Sooners will play their next four contests at home beginning with the Southland Conference school.

Just a bit offensive: OU continues to be one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation. Oklahoma is averaging 90.2 points per game (fourth nationally) and 21.5 assists per contest (third nationally).

Close calls: Under OU second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, the Sooners are 6-0 in games decided by one possession, including four last-second shots.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World