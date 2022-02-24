 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma reroutes home series against Northwestern State to Globe Life Field
Oklahoma Baseball

Oklahoma reroutes home series against Northwestern State to Globe Life Field

  • Updated
Record: 3-1

Looking ahead: Oklahoma heads to Globe Life Field — home of the Texas Rangers — for three more games this weekend after weather forced a weekend series from Norman. OU will play three games against Northwestern State with games on Friday (12 p.m.), Saturday (6:30) and Sunday (5:30) in Arlington, Texas.

Looking back: The Sooners opened the season by taking two of three games at Globe Life, beating Auburn and Michigan while dropping a decision to Arizona. OU won its home opener against Wichita State last Tuesday.

Notable: OU’s first three weekends will be played at a major league ballpark. Next week, OU will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston. … OU has 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts this season. The team only had 46 steals last season. Kendall Pettis and Tanner Tredaway have four steals apiece. … Jimmy Crooks is hitting .364 for OU. … Starter Jake Bennett threw five scoreless innings and only allowed one hit against Auburn.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

