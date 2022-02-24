Oklahoma reroutes home series against Northwestern State to Globe Life Field

Record: 3-1

Looking ahead: Oklahoma heads to Globe Life Field — home of the Texas Rangers — for three more games this weekend after weather forced a weekend series from Norman. OU will play three games against Northwestern State with games on Friday (12 p.m.), Saturday (6:30) and Sunday (5:30) in Arlington, Texas.

Looking back: The Sooners opened the season by taking two of three games at Globe Life, beating Auburn and Michigan while dropping a decision to Arizona. OU won its home opener against Wichita State last Tuesday.

Notable: OU’s first three weekends will be played at a major league ballpark. Next week, OU will play at Minute Maid Park in Houston. … OU has 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts this season. The team only had 46 steals last season. Kendall Pettis and Tanner Tredaway have four steals apiece. … Jimmy Crooks is hitting .364 for OU. … Starter Jake Bennett threw five scoreless innings and only allowed one hit against Auburn.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.