Oklahoma releases 2021 football schedule

Oklahoma’s 2021’s regular season will end with two tough Big 12 football games that could factor into the College Football Playoff race.

The Sooners will end next season with a home game against Iowa State (Nov. 20) followed by a trip to Oklahoma State (Nov. 27) to complete the 12-game schedule.

The Big 12 released the league schedule on Thursday which wraps up the Sooners’ full slate.

OU opens conference play with a Sept. 25 home game against West Virginia before traveling to face Kansas State on Oct. 2. The Wildcats have beaten the Sooners in consecutive seasons.

The Oklahoma-Texas game will be on Oct. 9 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. The Sooners have won nine of the past 12 meetings between the rivals.

The month ends with a home game against TCU (Oct. 16), a road contest at Kansas (Oct. 23) and a visit from Texas Tech (Oct. 30).

OU’s lone bye week after nine consecutive games occurs on the first Saturday in November. Baylor will host the Sooners on Nov. 13.

The Big 12 Championship is scheduled for Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. OU has won the past six conference titles.

2021 schedule